What does the Taliban’s return mean for al-Qaida in Afghanistan?

Mr Wallace was right to worry about failed states — the 9/11 attacks in 2001 were planned and prepared by al-Qaida in Afghanistan when it was ruled by the Taliban — but wrong about the group making some kind of return. Al-Qaida is already there.
Zawahiri stopped long-range attacks on the “far enemy” in the West, instead seeking to win support and legitimacy in unstable, conflict-torn parts of the Islamic world, where he believes expansion opportunities exist and the “near enemy” of local regimes can be better fought. Instead of flying planes into US cities, al-Qaida has sought to build a reputation for competent governance and protection of communities that feel marginalised or threatened. This will make it easier for the Taliban — which has not been directly blamed for any international terrorism and doesn’t want to be — to maintain its current de facto alliance with the group.
- Guardian