Taking the emotion out of farming feuds

We all know or are aware of the potential for disputes when family members have different priorities and seek lifestyle choices different from their parents. Where those different priorities or ambitions run up against the lifetime commitment on which Irish farming has traditionally been premised, it is almost inevitable that serious disputes may arise.
Read More
- What happens when a new spouse/partner joins the farm?
- What happens if a marriage/partnership breaks down — how can a spouse/partner leaving the farm get their legal entitlement without breaking up the farm?
- What happens if one parent develops a serious physical or mental illness and is unable to manage — how can a care plan be put in place?
- What happens when a parent dies — what are the future living arrangements for the survivor?
- What is the succession plan for the farm — what promises have been made?
- Who inherits the land, the family home, the responsibility, and how do the siblings who have left home get their expected inheritance?
- Siún Kearney, advanced mediator (Mediators' Institute of Ireland)