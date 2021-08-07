Elaine Loughlin: Shelving of safe access zone legislation insulting to women

The quiet shelving of legislation to provide for safe access zones is yet another example of how the State fails to protect women.

It can be difficult to get angry when you have been fatigued by countless abuses, blunders and a complete lack of understanding and empathy from those in power.

From the CervicalCheck scandal, to ongoing maternity hospital restrictions, the treatment of mother and baby homes survivors and now this, women are just exhausted.

We have been cajoled, insulted and, frankly, lied to. It's infuriating and it's heartbreaking.

In late 2018, just weeks before the historic Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill came into force, then Health Minister Simon Harris promised that the introduction of safe access zones to prevent protests outside hospitals and clinics providing abortion services would be fast-tracked.

Read More Louise O'Neill: It is still enormously difficult to get an abortion in this country

Mr Harris didn't mince his words, stating that it is "very important that people can go about their work, and access their health services without being in any way obstructed."

He added that demonstrations outside healthcare facilities are "distressing and upsetting for the service user and indeed the staff."

The repeal referendum campaign - and some of the nastier incidents including a protest outside Dublin's Rotunda Hospital during which gardaí were called to deal with anti-abortion groups displaying banners with extreme and graphic images - was then fresh in people's mind.

Mr Harris was adamant that the legislation would be passed in 2019 and would ensure staff and patients could access clinics “without fear of intimidation or harassment and without being subjected to unwanted communications by any means, including oral, written and/or visual displays, in relation to services for termination of pregnancy”.

There have been ongoing anti-abortion protests outside University Maternity Hospital, Limerick. File photo

It was proposed that a 100-metre protection zone would be introduced around hospitals, GP clinics and other facilities. The legislation would also prohibit interfering or communicating with a person within these zones in a way that “causes distress, and to prohibit capturing and/or distributing images of any person”.

At the time a spokesperson for the minister stressed that the provisions would not limit freedom of speech or prevent demonstrations against termination of pregnancy locations other than outside health services. Neither would it place restrictions on other demonstrations for example, industrial relations protests, at health service premises.

Now we learn that what should have been a simple enough piece of legislation to protect not just women seeking a termination, but all those who access maternity hospitals every day - expectant mothers, women and their partners who lose a child, parents with very sick babies in neonatal units and of course staff - has been parked.

The explanation given by the Department of Health of there being "a limited number of reports of protests or other actions relating to termination of pregnancy" is insulting, especially given the fact that just last month Limerick City and County Council wrote to Mr Donnelly calling on him to bring in legislation to tackle ongoing anti-abortion protests outside University Maternity Hospital, Limerick (UMHL) and other healthcare settings.

Even where legislation has been passed, there has been little pressure from this Government to have it properly enacted.

As we marked the three-year anniversary of the Eighth Amendment referendum in May, just 11 of the country's 19 maternity hospitals were providing the full range of abortion services.

As the political capital gained in the wake of the referendum peters out so too has the commitment from our Government to act on ensuring women can access healthcare without fear or intimidation.

For it to be done in such an underhanded manner is unacceptable but is also an attitude women have become accustomed to in this country.