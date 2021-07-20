Elaine Loughlin: CervicalCheck should be a good news story but is explaining another failure

Sick, sore and tired of it all. That's how every Irish woman would describe the latest CervicalCheck controversy. It is yet another blunder which only diminishes the trust and faith women have in the system.

Cervical cancer is a wretched disease that attacks young women and cuts lives short. Irene Teap, Emma Mhic Mhathúna, Ruth Morrissey and Laura Brennan are names we have all become familiar with, but 90 more families each year will lose a loved one to cervical cancer.

Screening is a vitally important service, it can detect this disease and save lives, why can we simply not get the messaging right?

Over the past three years the service has become a by-word for controversy - from the initial revelations of the misreading of slides; to the long backlogs that emerged after then Health Minister Simon Harris offered free repeat smears in 2018; followed by a complete pause of screening during Covid last year; to the serious concerns raised by campaigners about the CervicalCheck tribunal.

It has now emerged that 180 women who went for their check-up in recent months, will have to be retested as pressure on the system meant their slides expired before they could be fully examined.

HPV, which can be a precursor to cervical cancer, was found in these women's samples, but they were not sent on for cytology examination within the timeline period of 42 days.

The news broke before any of these women, or their GPs, had been contacted. Contact will be made at some stage this week, but details are scant.

In fact, when CervicalCheck clinical director Noirín Russell went on RTÉ's Morning Ireland to explain the controversy, she caused further confusion by providing a different helpline number to the one which appeared on the screening service's own website.

Reacting, Labour leader Alan Kelly warned that once again public confidence in the screening programme will be damaged and said clear communication was required.

Since Vicky Phelan waived her right to anonymity to raise serious failings in the service, CervicalCheck has been preoccupied by damage control, taking the focus away from the promotion of the new more accurate HPV screening system which was introduced last year.

Just a few hours later when Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris was asked about the issue, he said "the most important thing when anything goes wrong is for people to be transparent, to be forthcoming with all of the information and to speak directly to those impacted."

Detailing what had happened over the national airwaves, Dr Russell said: "There are going to be women listening this morning who find this really stressful and it's really important to state that the test being positive for HPV, does not mean that the woman has cervical cancer.

"It means that there's a risk factor present that we have to look at the cells, and therefore women who are affected will receive a personalised letter explaining what happened, and explaining that they need to have a repeat test performed three months after the first test to look and see what's going on with the cells, and whether or not they need a further referral onwards to a colposcopy clinic for more detailed examination."

She added that the huge volume of screening coupled with Covid social distancing measures had resulted in "huge capacity pressures".

When you are explaining you're losing.

The anger and frustration of 2018 has been replaced with exasperation as CervicalCheck rides the controversy carousel, seemingly unable to get off and spinning from one incident to another.

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a family of very common viruses that are passed on during skin-to-skin contact, particularly sexual activity. There are over 100 types of HPV and most do not cause any problems, however, certain types are high risk and HPV is responsible for over 90% of cervical cancers.

Strains 16 and 18 are counted as the worst offenders and around 4.3% of women will have these types of HPV at any given time. It's important to note that most people's immune system can clear HPV from the body within 18 months without any treatment.

CervicalCheck has become a by-word for controversy since 221 cervical cancer patients, including Lorraine Walsh and Vicky Phelan, received an incorrect smear test.

It also takes a long time, usually more than a decade, for cervical cancer to develop following an initial HPV infection.

Since March 2020, HPV has been the primary test in cervical screening. Campaigners, who had been calling for the introduction of this method, welcomed the move.

Before then, the smear test system looked first for abnormal cells in the cervix. If found, the woman usually had colposcopy and treatment to remove these cells – followed by HPV screening to check treatment had worked.

However, most abnormal cells return to normal by themselves and so there’s very little risk that they will develop into cancer if the woman doesn’t have HPV. This old system meant that some people had a colposcopy and treatment when they mightn’t have needed it.

The accuracy rate of the previous smear test was around 75%, the new HPV system is over 90% accurate.

CervicalCheck should be a good news story.

It is hoped that this new screening system, coupled with the HPV vaccination rollout for younger age groups, will lead to the elimination of this type of cancer in years to come.

It's beyond disappointing that as CervicalCheck is yet again explaining another failure and this positive message is being drowned out.

