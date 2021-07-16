Niamh Griffin: Urgency needed in addressing Delta risks to children

Some urgency is needed in addressing the Covid-19 risks for children now our concerns have moved on from older vaccinated people.

In all the frenzy about indoor dining, it appears few in authority have considered the new school year is just six weeks away and our children are not, and will not be, vaccinated when it begins.

Families could not be blamed for feeling confused when public health advice to avoid bringing children for indoor dining was followed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin saying each family should decide for themselves.

Will they be forced to make the same decision about school?

Hopefully, most teachers will be vaccinated, but risks for children remain.

Covid cases during July include 382 children under four, 728 children between five and 12 and 1,232 between 13 and 18 years old.

Additionally, the HSE says 5% of Delta cases are now in vaccinated people.

Would vaccinations slow this down? A survey by the League of Credit Unions this week found 72% of parents want secondary school children vaccinated.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has not yet decided, and may only recommend vaccines for high-risk medical conditions.

So far, there is reluctance in Europe too, with few countries rolling out over-12 vaccinations, despite many having approved this. This may change if Delta cases rise to levels seen in the UK.

Immunologist at the University of Limerick Dr Elizabeth Ryan said vaccinating the over-12s would boost herd immunity generally.

It is not, however, an easy choice due to limited vaccine supply – variants can spread to Ireland from countries with little vaccine access.

Antigen testing is being piloted in a number of settings, but school principals say a decision on these is needed now to give them time to set up.

Improved ventilation

Experts including UCD professor Orla Hegarty agree that improved ventilation would help disperse this airborne virus but to date no scheme has been implemented in schools to improve air quality, apart from opening windows. How will schools be supported to survive another semi-outdoors autumn?

Cork paediatrician Dr Niamh Lynch tweeted this week that she has treated children for chilblains and other conditions caused by prolonged exposure to cold air.

But she also sees the risks, with up to 10% of her young Covid patients developing long Covid, suffering from fatigue, shortness of breath and brain fog.

That is potentially hundreds of children with long-term health problems when schools reopen, if preventative action is not taken now.