The Mick Clifford Podcast: When the guns fell silent - Dr John Borgonovo

Dr John Borgonovo speaks to Mick about the aftermath of the War of the Independence 
Dr John Borgonovo chats to Mick on the podcast this week

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 13:37
Mick Clifford

In July 1921 a truce was called in the War of Independence bringing to an end a conflict that was to shape the future of this island. The truce also ended a unity of purpose among Irish nationalists that had flourished since the Rising in 1916, to be replaced by a politics that was to last in one form or another for the following century.

But what was it like for the man and woman in the street in Ireland when war came to an end? How did the combatants feel about it? And was there any way that what was to follow could have been avoided? 

This week, Mick Clifford speaks to Dr John Borgonovo, from UCC’s school of history who tells it like it was.

