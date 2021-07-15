Comment: Directly-elected mayor of Limerick requires substantial powers 

The legislative proposals for the soon-to-be-directly-elected mayor of Limerick amount to a filleting of what was originally proposed, which is shocking news but not surprising.

Under this legislation, Limerick’s directly-elected mayor will amount to little more than a well remunerated, chauffeured lobbyist.

It is disappointing, but typical of the spirit of nearly all reforms of local government in the last three decades.

As an elected councillor for over two years, I can tell you that local government in this country is a bit of a sham — as a county councillor, as neither I nor my 39 colleagues have much in the way of real power.

We cannot decide on and implement our own housing and land use policy with an accompanying funding model, and we have no control over refuse, water, or other ancillary services.

We have absolutely no control over the transport strategy for our city; we have been waiting years for a policy that has to come from the National Transport Authority in Dublin to decide how our public transport and active travel modes are delivered.

As a result, we cannot deliver more cycle lanes for increasing numbers of people that want to cycle. We continue to wait as the climate emergency gathers pace and our city remains clogged with traffic and smog from vehicular traffic.

I have lost track of the number of decisions we have had imposed on us either by national bodies or by way of ‘reserved functions’ — which in layman’s terms amounts to something that is the decision of the chief executive, meaning councillors can sound off about it but cannot actually do anything to change it.

For instance, last year, plans to temporarily pedestrianise parts of Limerick City were scaled back on foot of lobbying by a number of traders and, as a result, the original plan was never implemented.

It was scaled back significantly because it is a ‘reserved function’ and democratically elected councillors do not need to be consulted for their consent.

Too many central government agents deliver services or dictate policy at a local level.

What is Custom House afraid of? Do they really not trust the people of Limerick to elect a competent individual with the necessary acumen to run the city and county or do they think Dublin-based bureaucrats know better than the people of Limerick themselves?

Our system of local government is the weakest in Europe. Across the EU, 23.1% of public spending occurs at local government level compared to a measly 8% in Ireland.

Local authorities have few or no functions around social services such as education, health, or employment.

The Government’s Land Development Agency Bill 2021 seeks to strip us of one of the few remaining powers we have, which is to block the transfer of State lands — in this case to the Land Development Agency — without a vote from the democratically elected councillors.

In recent weeks, we have seen the Land Development Agency commit to all its developments in Dublin and Cork delivering 100% social and affordable housing, but not in Limerick.

In Limerick, it’s capped at a maximum of 50% affordable housing, which is insufficient and, under the heads of legislation being put forward by the Government for the office of directly elected mayor, our supposed all-powerful first citizen would not be able to do a thing about it. That is not acceptable.

Irish local Government has a significant democratic deficit and every time the legislature seeks to reform it, the process always invariably involves removing more power from locally elected politicians and handing it to national bodies or unelected officials.

Far too much power in this country is concentrated in the hands of too few in Dáil Éireann.

The implementation advisory group for the directly-elected mayor of Limerick, ably chaired by Tim O’Connor, consulted widely to produce a comprehensive report for the establishment of a directly elected mayor with executive powers.

That the Government is considering implementing something that does not even capture the spirit of the report is an insult to all of us who campaigned for a directly-elected mayor.

There are too many jurisdictions to list with a directly-elected mayor with real executive power in areas such as housing, health, policing, and transport.

They include areas as diverse as West Yorkshire and Paris, where people like Tracy Brabin and Anne Hidalgo are making important decisions locally, delivering much-needed social and economic capital for their citizens.

Instead, here in Ireland, we have TDs and top-ranking civil servants that are afraid or unwilling to cede any of the power that they have.

The forthcoming directly-elected mayor must have the power and responsibility to deliver for the people of Limerick. We do not need another expensive ribbon cutter or another lobbyist.

We need someone with the authority and power to deliver for our region and the only way the mayor will have the required power is if the office is properly financially resourced and comes with meaningful executive power.

Unless the directly-elected mayor can set their own budget for the administration of the city, fund and implement their own housing policy in full, have the tools to reverse the economic misfortunes so many of our citizens face, and jettison the blight of having eight of Ireland’s employment blackspots within our county, then there is little point in having a directly elected mayor.

The people voted to take back control from Dublin, they did not vote for a fudge.

However, at the most basic level, this is about power — the power that Dublin has accumulated over the years through various ‘reforms’ of local government. Power and influence that they are unwilling to give up without a fight.

Those within Government who made the case for the establishment of this office now need to come off the fence and fight for real autonomy for this important role.

With the directly-elected mayor election, we were promised the ability and resources to deliver our own local services and infrastructure.

The legislative proposals from Government do not give the directly-elected mayor this power and are disrespectful to local government, elected councillors, and, most significantly, to the people who voted to have a directly elected mayor in 2019.

It is time the Government trusted the people of Limerick to manage our own affairs; we did not vote for a pig in a poke, we knew what we voted for in 2019 and it must be delivered.

Conor Sheehan is a Labour Party councillor on Limerick City and County Council.