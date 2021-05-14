The Mick Clifford Podcast: No homes to go to - trapped millennials

This week’s report from the ESRI says that the millennial generation in this country is likely to be the first to be worse off than their parents.
Stagnant wages, and particularly rising house prices and rent, mean that those in their 20s and 30s are experiencing a serious struggle to follow the well-trod path of settling down and owning their own home.
So what is it really like for those who left education with high hopes a few short years ago?
Do they feel betrayed, bitter, confused?
Do they retain any optimism about the future?
This week the podcast guests are two millennials, Ryan O’Rourke and Shauna Bowers.