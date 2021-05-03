Eoin Ó Broin: Thousands of homeowners left paying for water treatment plants due to Celtic Tiger legacy

In 2004, Terence Coskeran secured planning permission from Tipperary County Council to build five houses in Kilross.

The grant of permission stipulated that he must provide a standalone waste-water treatment plant for the homes.

Like many Celtic Tiger era developments, the crash and subsequent recession delayed the works.

In 2016, the five new homes were completed, and Terence applied to Tipperary County Council to take the estate, including the waste-water treatment plant, into charge.

Unfortunately, for Terence and the other residents, the Council was unable to oblige. This was due to a change in policy following the establishment of Irish Water.

Four years on and the waste-water treatment plant has not been taken over by the authorities and Terence is being sent from pillar to post unable to find a resolution.

Rocksprings, as the 5 houses are now known, is one of 28 such developments in Co Tipperary stuck in limbo.

According to a parliamentary question I received from Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien in April, there are 566 such developments across the state.

When I wrote to Tipperary County Council last October on this issue, they told me that "the national agreement between Irish Water and the local authorities do not allow Tipperary County Council to progress this development through the taking in charge process."

They went on to say that they had applied to the Department of Housing, Heritage and Local Government for funding to resolve the issue but that their bid ‘was unsuccessful’.

In March of this year, Irish Water set out their position to me on the matter.

They said that both Government policy, as set out in a department circular, and a subsequent memorandum of understanding between Irish Water and individual councils sets out the rules for the taking in charge of 'developer provided water infrastructure'.

The problem, as they explained, was that the ‘guidelines specifically exclude estates with their own water treatment or waste-water treatment plants provided by the developer’ from being taken in charge.

Because such facilities do not have a connection to the public water and sewage network Irish Water is not responsible for them.

So, despite Terence fully complying with the terms of his planning permission, changes in Government policy since the establishment of Irish Water, have left him and the residents of Rocksprings on the hook for the treatment plant.

This is not an academic matter.

When an estate is taken in charge the local authoritity takes over responsibility for maintaining the roads, paths, street lights and open spaces.

Groundwork on a waste-water treatment plant. However, many resident organisations are been left with the maintenance of these plant, rather than with local councils, due to a change of policy following the establishment of Irish Water. Picture: Richard Mills.

Since 2014 Irish Water is responsible for taking over the water and sewage infrastructure.

Where an estate or its water system is not taken in charge the developer and the home-owners are responsible for the upkeep of these amenities.

So, despite paying their taxes like everyone else, the residents of the 566 estates across the state are not getting the benefit, as they are responsible for maintaining what should have been part of the public water system.

In September 2020, Minister for Housing, Heritage and Local Government Darragh O’Brien announced funding for councils to resolve the taking in charge issues arising from developer provided water infrastructure.

This funding is to cover the cost of upgrading some of these facilities to Irish Waters standards and of paying for the cost of connecting them to the public water system.

The problem, however, is that just €3.35 million was provided for 25 developments which councils estimated would cost €4.9 million to rectify.

Where the shortfall was to come from is not clear. More significantly, it is not known how much funding is required to address the remaining 541 developments, when this funding will be made available and from where.

Where a developer provided water and sewage infrastructure to the standard required by their grant of planning permission, they have a reasonable expectation that it will be taken in charge.

In instances where the infrastructure fell short of the planning requirements, the Government will have an equally reasonable expectation that the taxpayer should not foot the full bill.

However, homeowners played no part either in the planning process, development or change in policy following the establishment of Irish Water. They should not be expected to pay, either for the ongoing maintenance of infrastructure or any of the costs associated with taking that infrastructure in charge.

Minister O’Brien must set out, in a comprehensive manner, his Governments plan to bring the water and sewage infrastructure of all 566 residential developments in charge. Irish Water, local authorities and developers must all play their part.

The longer these homeowners are left in limbo the more likely it is that problems will arise. This Celtic Tiger legacy issue has gone on long enough. It is time to get it fixed.