The Mick Clifford Podcast: Serpico on Serpico-Policing in America

Frank Serpico exposed major corruption in the New York Police Department and his story spawned the Hollywood classic movie, Serpico, with Al Pacino in the eponymous role.
Fifty years later, Frank Serpico is going strong, railing against corruption, finding new hope in nature and still carrying the bullet in his head since the night he was shot in controversial circumstances.
He speaks to the Mick Clifford podcast about the police and their attitudes to minorities, then and now, and whether the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd will change anything.
He also talks about his own experiences, the Irish cops he knew, how he nearly died the night he was shot and why he’d do it all again.