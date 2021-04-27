Paul Hosford: The contenders for the 'Rumble in Ranelagh Part II'

Who will fill Eoghan Murphy's seat?
Paul Hosford: The contenders for the 'Rumble in Ranelagh Part II'

Eoghan Murphy's exit from politics after a decade leaves a hole not just for Fine Gael, but for the entire Government. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 17:28
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

When he was swept into office in a Fine Gael wave in 2011, Eoghan Murphy represented a new generation — young people who had emigrated now returning to answer the call of a country devastated by the banking collapse.

His exit from Irish politics a decade later leaves a hole not just for Fine Gael, but for the entire Government.

Despite being one of the most criticised members of the last government, Mr Murphy held onto a seat that was extremely competitive and saw each of the current coalition parties, plus Sinn Féin, take a seat each.

Now, the focus turns to who can fill the seat left as Mr Murphy seeks a career outside of Leinster House, but a 'Rumble In Ranelagh part II' may take place before candidates have even been selected by their parties.

While all selection conventions have the potential to be acrimonious, two in Dublin Bay South stand out this time around. 

First, there is Fine Gael, where Mr Murphy's former colleague in the Dáil, Kate O'Connel, could run again having lost her seat in 2020. 

However, her relationship with Leo Varadkar is frosty, at best, and local councillor James Geoghegan has been, according to some, "quietly groomed for some time" by Mr Murphy. 

Indeed, Mr Geoghegan was out of the traps with a statement paying tribute to Mr Murphy early on Tuesday, while Ms O'Connell has kept her counsel.

Likewise, the Green Party faces a thorny selection convention. Sources say that Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu faces an uphill battle to get the nod. She and party leader Eamon Ryan, who is the Green TD for the constituency, have butted heads on numerous occasions, including on Ms Chu's recent Seanad by-election run as an independent, during which Mr Ryan openly said he did not vote for her. 

The alternative is Claire Byrne, the local councillor. She is popular in the area and within the party and works in Mr Ryan's constituency office.

For Sinn Féin, no early decision has been made, but sources have said that senator Lynn Boylan may not run, despite the desire for "a big name". 

Another senator, Fintan Warfield, has been mentioned by some. He is from the Harold's Cross part of the constituency, is young, and has been a star performer in the Seanad. 

If he declines or is not chosen, councillor Daniel Céitinn, who replaced TD Chris Andrews, could run.

There is still a wild card in Michael McDowell, one of the combatants in the original 'Rumble in Ranelagh'. He has made no indication as yet, but his entry would add a big name to a big race, which may yet be six months away.

In the meantime, there will be plenty of focus on what happens from Ringsend to Terenure.

Read More

Paul Hosford: The top contenders for Murphy's Dublin Bay South seat

More in this section

Elaine Loughlin: Young Fine Gael is male, stale and increasingly right-wing Elaine Loughlin: Young Fine Gael is male, stale and increasingly right-wing
Anne Cronin: Limerick has a long way to go to become a child-friendly city Anne Cronin: Limerick has a long way to go to become a child-friendly city
McGrath adopts Troika rules to put manners on money hungry ministers  McGrath adopts Troika rules to put manners on money hungry ministers 
place: dublinperson: eoghan murphyorganisation: fine gael
File Photo Former Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell has insisted there is “no ill feeling” between her and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar afte

Paul Hosford: The top contenders for Murphy's Dublin Bay South seat

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices