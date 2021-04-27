Paul Hosford: The contenders for the 'Rumble in Ranelagh Part II'

When he was swept into office in a Fine Gael wave in 2011, Eoghan Murphy represented a new generation — young people who had emigrated now returning to answer the call of a country devastated by the banking collapse.

His exit from Irish politics a decade later leaves a hole not just for Fine Gael, but for the entire Government.

Despite being one of the most criticised members of the last government, Mr Murphy held onto a seat that was extremely competitive and saw each of the current coalition parties, plus Sinn Féin, take a seat each.

Now, the focus turns to who can fill the seat left as Mr Murphy seeks a career outside of Leinster House, but a 'Rumble In Ranelagh part II' may take place before candidates have even been selected by their parties.

While all selection conventions have the potential to be acrimonious, two in Dublin Bay South stand out this time around.

First, there is Fine Gael, where Mr Murphy's former colleague in the Dáil, Kate O'Connel, could run again having lost her seat in 2020.

However, her relationship with Leo Varadkar is frosty, at best, and local councillor James Geoghegan has been, according to some, "quietly groomed for some time" by Mr Murphy.

Indeed, Mr Geoghegan was out of the traps with a statement paying tribute to Mr Murphy early on Tuesday, while Ms O'Connell has kept her counsel.

Likewise, the Green Party faces a thorny selection convention. Sources say that Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu faces an uphill battle to get the nod. She and party leader Eamon Ryan, who is the Green TD for the constituency, have butted heads on numerous occasions, including on Ms Chu's recent Seanad by-election run as an independent, during which Mr Ryan openly said he did not vote for her.

The alternative is Claire Byrne, the local councillor. She is popular in the area and within the party and works in Mr Ryan's constituency office.

For Sinn Féin, no early decision has been made, but sources have said that senator Lynn Boylan may not run, despite the desire for "a big name".

Another senator, Fintan Warfield, has been mentioned by some. He is from the Harold's Cross part of the constituency, is young, and has been a star performer in the Seanad.

If he declines or is not chosen, councillor Daniel Céitinn, who replaced TD Chris Andrews, could run.

There is still a wild card in Michael McDowell, one of the combatants in the original 'Rumble in Ranelagh'. He has made no indication as yet, but his entry would add a big name to a big race, which may yet be six months away.

In the meantime, there will be plenty of focus on what happens from Ringsend to Terenure.