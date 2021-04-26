Anne Cronin: Limerick has a long way to go to become a child-friendly city

In the most recent UNICEF Report Card that looked at what shapes children’s wellbeing, Ireland is ranked 12th of 38 'rich countries'. However, on life satisfaction for children aged 15, a key indicator in the report, Ireland drops to 25th, with other worrying figures including 31% of children aged 5-19 being overweight or obese and the percentage of girls in Ireland unhappy with their body image being one of the highest in Europe.

Routinely children across the country are being sent home with hi-vis jackets in their bags along with the latest RSA badge/bike light/quiz in wearisome efforts to get them walking and cycling to school. These active travel promotional campaigns do little to advance children becoming more active — clearly evidenced by the falling numbers of children actively travelling to school.

The idea that children need to wear PPE walking to school is a testament to our attitude and approach to children’s health and mobility.

There is a reason children in the Netherlands are happier — simply they have more independence, and can walk and cycle where they like, without PPE or their parents' accompaniment.

As a mother of two children, aged 10 and 12, and an active travel advocate, I am convinced that getting our children walking and cycling to school from a young age is key to unlocking many of the significant issues that can cause great distress later in life (mental health, obesity, negative body image).

Parents around the country are taking matters into their own hands via the cycle bus movement, which has taken off in Ireland with some gusto. Cycle buses are not the answer to unsafe school journeys but merely a symptom of the car domination to which we’ve all become accustomed.

Nevertheless, groups of parents are coming together to support their children to be more active informally. Children’s activity cannot just be about organised formal sporting structures.

For it to be meaningful, it has to become part of their lives: How they get to the aforementioned practice, how they travel the 1km-3km to school each day, how they meet their friends at weekends, and, in my case, as they become teenagers, how they pop to the shops to pick up something for dinner.

Cycling and walking have to become part of their everyday experience.

But what comes after you’ve set up the cycle bus, supported your children to get to school and advocated for other children to walk safely without PPE? What then when nothing changes? What can you do when the infrastructure doesn’t follow, when local authorities, who have the resources to make our roads and streets safer and install safety infrastructure, don’t turn around and say 'yes, we can'?

The cycle bus in Limerick uses a pedestrian and cycling ramp to get from O’Callaghan Strand on to Shannon Bridge each morning — a key part of the 2km route to school. Following a campaign to install a cycle lane on Shannon Bridge, a temporary cycle lane was installed as part of Covid mobility measures in August 2020.

This is not cycle promotion event. This happens every day, it's children choosing to be active and sustainable commuters. It's fun, It's social and it works! This is what happens when we facilitate a safe route to school. @GreenSchoolsIre @LimerickCycling @LimerickCouncil pic.twitter.com/5bymJMjq1B — Limerick School Cycle Bus (@CyclingBusLmk) April 22, 2021

The cycle bus warmly welcomed this safety infrastructure as crossing Shannon Bridge was the most hostile part of the journey to school. In an effort to further enhance the safety features of the cycle lane, the cycle bus asked the Limerick City and County Council to lower the curb so that smaller children would feel safer coming up onto it from the ramp and down onto the cycle lane, with a drop of 15cm.

This small piece of work has been promised since August 2020. Now eight months later, we have been told it cannot be done as the ramp is ‘not designated for cyclists’. Yet in the council budget for 2011, the ramp is referred to as a ‘cycle and pedestrian access ramp’ that is ‘easily accessible and attractive to walkers and cyclists and will encourage people to use cycling to commute to work’. The cost of this ramp and works was €277,031.

In 2011, the council had the foresight to install this key piece of filtered permeability yet 10 years later appears to reject the notion, even in the full knowledge that up to 40-50 people, including as many as 30 children, use this ramp to get on to Shannon Bridge twice per day.

In urban neighbourhoods around the world, child-friendly design is gaining momentum. Yet in Limerick, the local authority appears to be regressing and what was once designated a cycle-access ramp is no longer such.

There are just over 100 UNICEF-designated child-friendly cities, but, as of yet, there isn’t a county in Ireland among them. Becoming a child-friendly city is not all about big municipal budgets and infrastructure but reimagining what you have — such as a ramp to allow children to safely cycle to school.

We must look at how we can support children to be more independent and active at the same time, which means making visible the good things that happen when children are given a degree of freedom and a taste of adventure, whether in their local playground or when getting around their neighbourhood. Things like meeting their request for a footpath to be lowered because they risk falling off their bike on their way to school.

Limerick needs a local authority that works to make the physical fabric of the city work better for families, for children, for older people, and those with mobility difficulties. We need well-placed officials who work effectively within a range of departments and whose work shapes children’s environments, from transport to housing to planning to parks.

An approach underpinned by valuing, listening to and making good on promises made to young people and children. Only then will we have a city that is in any way child-friendly.

