Denise Charlton: Think global but act local for Earth Day

Never in its 51-year history has the need for Earth Day been greater as we slowly emerge from a pandemic into a world which remains under threat from climate change.

As we reflect on this year’s theme ‘Restore Our Earth’, it is important we do so with a sense of reality and not through some misguided rose-tinted glasses and social media posts.

TikToks and Instagrams of frolicking otters off Sullivan's Quay in Cork City, foxes ambling down Dublin’s Grafton Street, and the re-wilding of some of our best loved parks have certainly raised spirits during difficult times.

The fact that science and facts are once again rooted in the White House approach to climate change is also encouraging, with President Joe Biden hosting a virtual summit on the topic this week.

However, these positives must not be allowed distract from the reality that worldwide carbon emissions are now back to pre-pandemic limits, while in Ireland the reductions achieved during the lockdowns did not even reach the EU average.

The harsh reality is that while we were cocooning, locked down and working from home to control Covid-19, our sacrifices delivered just minimal benefits for our planet.

Real climate action is hard work. It requires time, effort and actions.

Communities alone, government alone or indeed private interests alone will never correct the mistakes of the past. All must come together and act together.

The Community Foundation for Ireland has seen the benefit of such a partnership approach. Working with communities passionate about climate action, private donors as well as government bodies such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Parks and Wildlife Service, we have taken real tangible steps.

Citizen scientists are being empowered to survey and protect our native bats; pollination corridors are boosting our native bees; native forests are being planted; peatlands in Kildare are open to increase awareness; plants which support Irish butterflies are being promoted; in West Cork, native trees are lining streets of major towns; hedgerows which support wildlife are re-appearing and there are many more projects.

These would not happen without the coming together of communities, private donors and Government. The impacts are big, and the benefits are there for all to see.

Yet we believe this is just the beginning.

Climate action only works if there is increased awareness and education. Government must not unilaterally impose often harsh decisions which can have big local implications, including loss of jobs and income.

We believe money should be set aside from the €500m Climate Action Fund for engagement, awareness-raising and education in communities, leading to real change.

The beach at Garretstown Co Cork. One billion people worldwide are marking Earth Day. Each year it is the biggest and most engaging civic event on the planet. Picture: Larry Cummins

What we propose is a Government investment of €1 per person per year for the next three years which would be boosted by private donations from individuals, families and corporate donors who share a vision of a greener future.

This funding would then be used to undertake two tangible steps which will see communities motivated.

A climate justice fund would foster local dialogue, increase awareness and support key activities that will promote a just transition.

It would be based on the Mary Robinson Foundation’s definition of climate justice. Human rights and development would be linked to achieve a human-centred approach, safeguarding the rights of the most vulnerable people and sharing the burdens and benefits of climate change and its impacts equitably and fairly.

In addition, a climate friendly communities fund would encourage and support the development of solutions to social issues that arise during the period of transition to a resource efficient economy and society. Types of projects which could be developed include community energy projects, sustainable shopping as well as the development of pollination corridors.

With a track record of 21-years during which €75m has been provided in grants to communities, we are proud partners to more than 5,000 voluntary, community and charitable groups across Ireland.

Together with these volunteers and community workers we are asking the question how do we recover better? We all believe returning to the pre-pandemic ‘norm’ is not on. It cannot be.

That normal is one where individuals, groups and even entire communities were isolated, alone and ignored. Homelessness, food poverty, discrimination and many other social issues were also part of that normal.

UCC’s wild flower meadow which is in full bloom with oxeye daisies. The UCC campus is managed to ensure biodiversity and UCC was the very first university in Ireland to plant a wild garden. Picture: Clare Keogh

Recovering better must also mean coming to grips with climate change in a way which is equitable, fair and just. No community must feel dictated too, or indeed abandoned to face the local impacts of extreme weather alone.

A better recovery will only work if we build on the partnerships which exist, establish new ones and remain committed to ensuring that all actions are locally rooted and supported.

One billion people worldwide are marking Earth Day. Each year it is the biggest and most engaging civic event on the planet.

With renewed leadership by President Biden, no doubt world leaders, including our own, will join the chorus of soundbites, well meaning-speeches and the inevitable trending hash-tags to mark the occasion.

Political commitments are welcome, however, it is the follow-up actions which future generations will use to judge our response to the greatest challenge of all.

Denise Charlton is chief executive of the Community Foundation for Ireland