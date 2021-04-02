The Mick Clifford Podcast: Jude and Frank: Home is where the city is

Mick's guests this week are urban designers Judge Sherry and Frank O'Connor
Urban designers Judge Sherry and Frank O’Connor talk to Mick about how best to create twenty-first-century urban living spaces

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 08:30
Mick Clifford

Judge Sherry and Frank O’Connor are urban designers who moved from Amsterdam to Cork three years ago. 

Their experience abroad living and working in cities that have been repopulated in recent decades prompted them to look around their new environs and envisage a vibrant future, where hundreds of derelict buildings are transformed into living hubs. 

But how do you get there? How do you transform the dereliction that blights towns and cities all over the country and create twenty-first century urban living spaces? 

