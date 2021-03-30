Elaine Loughlin: What's the cost of rural development - no really, tell us the cost

A Government-sponsored version of Nationwide which even included presenter Mary Kennedy, was the distraction method deployed to launch a new Rural Development Strategy.

Baffled journalists who sat through the promo video featuring an award-winning cheese maker and a public servant who has moved to Monasterevin, wondered why the launch was even being live-streamed. It's not as if those living in rural Ireland have the broadband to watch it.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said the fact that the plan was being announced virtually from Croke Park "speaks volumes", and it really did.

"The details have to be worked out," should have been the name given to the Government's half-baked Rural Development Policy as it was the most common response given to basic questions from the media.

Lack of figures

How many jobs might be created through this new plan to rejuvenate rural towns and villages? We couldn't possibly say.

"There's specifically no target on jobs at this time, because of where we are, and I think it would be unwise of me to put a target in there," said Ms Humphreys, citing the pandemic as a reason for the lack of any firm projections.

How many urban dwellers might the Government hope to lure back to settle in rural Ireland? Again, they couldn't say.

I'm not putting a figure on it, it's not like telling somebody, 'you must go here, or you must go there', that's not what this is about.

"This is about giving people the choice to come and live and work in rural Ireland," Ms Humphreys said.

Could the minister tell the people of rural Ireland when they might have a remote working hub with internet access close to them? Nope.

"There's no specific date, but there's a lot of work going on at the minute," she said when asked about the promise of 400 such hubs and again stated that Covid has delayed things.

The Taoiseach took a different approach. He appeared to cite a fear of the men with the money for the lack of detail in the plan.

You appreciate I'm not in a position to give away the whole budget.

"I have a sense of Paschal and Michael McGrath looking down upon us in terms of what's available and so on," Micheál Martin said when asked about the money being provided in Budget 2022 for measures.

Ms Humphreys tried to put the plan into context: "If you buy a new car sometimes when you're leaving the garage, the garageman will say: 'I'll fill up the tank for you and we will fill it full of fuel to help you get on your way'. This is what this rural relocation policy is about, it's about helping you to make that move to rural Ireland, and it shows government's intent to help you do that."

Like any good car salesman the Government certainly tried to sell their plan with a glossy 122-page document and of course the live-streamed launch. But take only a glance under the bonnet and the policy doesn't even have a working engine.