Maresa Fagan: I turned down chance to get vaccinated in the North

Last month I turned down an invitation to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland. Several people thought I was mad, but for me, it didn’t feel right to take the vaccine from someone else.

The opportunity came about because I had lived and worked in Belfast since 2016 and only returned home to Ireland in March last year, just as the first wave of Covid-19 was beginning to bite.

When the call came from my former GP in Belfast offering the much-coveted Covid vaccine it didn’t come as a total surprise.

In my short time there I’d had a lot of dealings with the NHS following a shock breast cancer diagnosis in January 2019.

From there I was in and out of hospital for surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy in the months that followed and frequently popped into my GP for repeat prescriptions.

Because I am relatively young (clinging onto my 40s), my cancer diagnosis, I am assuming, was the key reason I was earmarked for vaccination in the north.

When the offer came, I relied on my gut for the answer. It quickly and firmly said no and so I politely turned down the chance of the Covid jab.

While it was tempting to hit the road for Belfast, I wasn’t comfortable with the thought of depriving someone else on the priority list from receiving a potentially life-saving vaccine as I was no longer living or working there.

People living in the Republic but working in Northern Ireland, mainly those in border counties, are entitled to receive the vaccine as they are considered frontier workers.

For others crossing the border to access the vaccine, NI health authorities have warned that they will be turned away without the relevant paperwork and an active NHS patient number.

If nothing else, the offer of the Covid jab was a reminder of how different our health services are north and south of the border – one offering free universal access to healthcare, the other offering a complex public-private service that is not easy to navigate – and how they are worlds apart in terms of rolling out Covid-19 vaccines.

To date, almost 800,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Northern Ireland versus around 700,000 doses in Ireland.

In population terms, this translates into half of Northern Ireland’s adult population receiving at least one vaccine dose compared to less than a fifth of Ireland’s adult population.

The fact that the UK approved the AstraZeneca vaccine ahead of the EU last December gave it the edge over Ireland and its European counterparts.

Aside from the vaccine supply and logistical issues, there are other differences in how vaccines are being rolled out.

While I was considered a priority in the north, I’m not in the south and will have to wait along with the general population for an invite.

As things stand, that could be months away, as we wait for the vaccine rollout to ramp up significantly in the second quarter.

Under the current vaccination programme patients who are one-year post-treatment for cancer are not in the priority groups, with the exception of certain cancers and patients undergoing active treatment.

While I have no quibble with that personally, I do feel for other vulnerable patient groups who are crying out for clarity on when they will be called for vaccination.

People with a terminal cancer diagnosis or transplant patients and the tens of thousands of medically vulnerable people who have been cocooning for the past year are anxiously waiting for the phone to ring.

An estimated 150,000 medically vulnerable people, aged 16-69, who are considered to be at ‘very high’ risk of severe disease from Covid-19, are next in line for vaccination under group 4 of the priority list.

The HSE recently admitted, however, that identifying these patients was something that was still being worked through.

Ireland does not have a central record system or registry for everyone with a particular diagnosis.

This, the HSE said, makes it “very difficult” to identify people with a certain condition or diagnosis and the level of risk that Covid-19 poses to them.

Efforts are currently underway to identify this cohort of ‘very high’ risk patients through acute hospitals, GPs, and disability services.

Because of the complexity of the task, the health service said it will take “some weeks” to contact and vaccinate everyone in this group.

While the pandemic has shown how well the health service can respond under extreme pressure, it has also brought into sharp relief the many deficits that remain.

It is unforgivable at this critical juncture that we continue to have a poorly resourced public health service and inadequate or substandard IT and patient records systems when we need them most.

For decades, successive governments have promised to reform the health service. They promised to end the growing waiting lists, to end patients on trolleys, to improve access to care.

As the health service responds to possibly its greatest challenge ever, the wait continues.

If there is anything positive to come out of this pandemic, hopefully, it will be a better-resourced, more responsive and more accessible health service.