Q&A: Why the controversy around EU 'vaccine nationalism'?

The EU's tightening of Covid-19 vaccine exports to countries, such as the UK, which have better vaccination rates has sparked a wave of controversy across the continent.

What HAS THE EU DECIDED TO DO?

Put simply, the European Commission has introduced new criteria on whether it will allow Covid-19 vaccines and ingredients to be exported to countries that are ahead of the EU in the vaccination rollout.

The commission has introduced the principles of "reciprocity" and "proportionality" when it comes to vaccine exports. It asks if countries are blocking exports themselves and whether the countries the vaccines are destined for are controlling the virus better or have vaccinated more of their people.

THEY'VE DONE THIS BEFORE, RIGHT?

Yes. At the start of March, a shipment of 250,000 AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia was blocked, under the mechanism expanded on Wednesday, which was first introduced in late January.

WHY ARE THEY DOING THIS?

In short, because the commission sees vaccine supplies being delayed at the same time as millions of doses are being sent out of the bloc to other countries.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was the only major producer sending vaccines away.

We are introducing reciprocity and proportionality as additional criteria to be examined before authorising exports under the EU’s authorisation mechanism for #COVID19 vaccine exports.



This will ensure that the EU is able to vaccinate 70% of adults by the end of summer. — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) March 24, 2021

“The EU is proud to be the home of vaccine producers who not only deliver to EU citizens but export across the globe," she said.

“While our member states are facing the third wave of the pandemic and not every company is delivering on its contract, the EU is the only major OECD producer that continues to export vaccines at large scale to dozens of countries."

IS THIS TO DO WITH BREXIT?

As with everything in the last five years – yes and no. When a trade deal between the two sides was struck pre-Christmas, the continent, and Ireland in particular, breathed a huge sigh of relief. However, since then, the UK has sped ahead in the race to vaccinate the population, currently having done three times more than the EU.

The EU for its part sees that achievement in large part due to AstraZeneca supplies making their way to the UK while EU supply forecasts have been slashed.

The UK has had a much closer relationship with AstraZeneca, which is headquartered in Cambridge and developed the vaccine with Oxford University, and had made very substantial orders early in the process.

WHERE IS THE IRISH GOVERNMENT ON THIS?

Walking a fine line. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been slow to criticise the EU, knowing that Ireland's relationship with Europe is important. But Mr Martin is personally against so-called "vaccine nationalism".

"I will make it clear at our meeting this week that I do not support actions that would disrupt vital supply chains and undermine vaccine production when the situation remains so fragile," he said.

"Of course, the European Union must continue to hold to account those companies with which it has entered into contracts. There must also be transparency as to the numbers and destinations of vaccines that are produced."

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

British prime minister Boris Johnson has said he does not believe in retaliation for the move, saying on Tuesday that Britain does not believe in engaging in “blockades of any kind”. However, the UK and EU are still at loggerheads over the Northern Irish protocol and a row over vaccines is the last headache anyone needs.