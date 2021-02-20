Government cannot keep hiding from scrutiny

Next Saturday, Ireland will be one year into its battle against the coronavirus.

On February 29 last year, the first case of Covid-19 was detected here, though few at the time could have fathomed the effects it would go on to have.

An economic catastrophe, hundreds of thousands of people without jobs and facing uncertain futures, a mental health crisis looming, and, worst of all, 4,000 people dead in the Republic.

That over half of that number have died since the end of November is the starkest statistic of all. Behind each of those lost before and after Christmas is a loved one who cannot be properly mourned.

It took Ireland 268 days to cross the grim figure of 2,000 dead from the virus and just 69 to pass 3,000. Within 17 days, it was at 4,000, with many more deaths inevitable before the end of the third wave.

There is some evidence that there is a level of seasonality to the virus and that a third wave was unavoidable. But with half of deaths having come since the announcement in late November that pubs and restaurants would reopen, it would stand to reason that the elected members of Dáil Éireann would engage in a lengthy debate on the Government's ongoing response to the pandemic.

And yet, every Wednesday this year, there is an argument in the Chamber as the Government looks to agree the week's business. The weekly row returned to the floor this week, with Sinn Féin's Padraig Mac Lochlainn hitting out at the Government, saying that in the reduced hours — the Dáil is sitting around half its normal time — scrutiny was being lost.

"That means we have no Taoiseach's questions, no ministerial questions, and instead of three Private Members' slots for dealing with legislation, we have one," he said.

"Topical issues, Questions on Promised Legislation, and Leaders' Questions have been reduced. This is intolerable for the Opposition and intolerable that this continues.

"To add insult to injury, for the second time in three weeks, we have no opportunity for statements and questions to the Minister for Health on the public health response and the vaccine rollout, which is the very reason we are reduced to half our normal time. It is intolerable, and this has to change."

Richard Boyd Barrett said that it was "outrageous", and Thomas Pringle called it an attempt to avoid negative publicity around the pandemic.

"It is clear the Dáil is being used to stifle the Government's response and to make sure it is kept clear of any negative publicity in regard to what is happening," he said.

"There are genuine and legitimate questions that need to be asked and answered in regard to the Government's handling of the Covid crisis."

Áontú's Peadar Toibín said that "accountability and democracy should not be victims of Covid", and Mattie McGrath said the Government "is hiding behind shorter sittings and not enough debate on issues".

Labour's Duncan Smith, a member of the business committee which sets the weekly agenda for the House, is usually quite sanguine during these Wednesday skirmishes but took to his feet this week to say that the balance was not being struck between parliamentary oversight and public health.

"There is a balance to be struck here," he said. "There is no doubt about that, but we feel that balance is not being struck at the moment, in particular in terms of the standing request for a third debate on Covid, which the Labour Party made before Christmas and has made every week since, and the increasing need for Taoiseach's questions."

Social Democrats TD, Cian O'Callaghan.

Social Democrats TD Cian O'Callaghan said that the Government rejects a request for a debate on its Covid response weekly.

"It is a bad look for the Government not to be allowing that level of scrutiny," he said.

For its part, the Government says that it plans out debates on various areas and how they are impacted by Covid, as well as debates on legislation. For example, Thursday saw junior ministers Mary Butler and Frank Feighan discuss how drug services and homelessness had been impacted by Covid, before Tánaiste Leo Varadkar took Leaders' Questions and then questions on Covid in his role as business and enterprise minister. Afterwards, the Land Development Agency Bill was debated until the House adjourned at 6pm.

It is a busy slate, a lot to get through in a short number of hours — a sitting arrangement which is not the Government's choice. It is important to note that the shorter sittings are based on a strong request in early January from Clerk of Dáil Éireann Peter Finnegan to minimise risk to staff whose safety, he said, can be ensured if the shift is limited to six hours.

But the narrow scope of the debates being undertaken in the Chamber does not allow for a full parliamentary overview of the Government's handling of the pandemic. By limiting questions to a minister's specific remit, questions on the decisions made by the Government in November and since can be ruled out of order, or simply not answered.

The row comes in a week where an advisor to health minister Stephen Donnelly was criticised for attempting to block certain journalists' access to a briefing. That situation was defused when an RTÉ journalist, in the journalistic equivalent of Spartacus, said that it was all in or none in.

There is nobody in the media or Opposition who believes that this Government has any designs on seizing power or anything similar. And comparisons to the former US president's hostility to the media and his political opposition are as unimaginative as they are misplaced.

But neither is this a Government rushing to hold itself up to the light. Several ministers have not faced the general press or the Dáil in many weeks and the communications from many in Cabinet are often contradictory. The Taoiseach's seemingly casual confirmation to the Irish Mirror that severe restrictions would last for an additional nine weeks means that Ireland will have been in level 5 for 15 weeks, all going to plan.

A Government enacting legislation to legally mandate people stay in hotels, adding billions of euro to the national debt, and confining people to within 5km of their homes for a third of the year requires oversight. While the media — and an increasingly switched-on public — will do all that it can to ensure this, we elect members of Dáil Éireann to both govern and to oversee. Many voters give their first preferences to watchdogs, people that they would like to see lead but know that if they are not in Government will hold those who are to account.

Through a combination of Government intransigence and unavoidable public health measures, the ability of those TDs to do just that is being hobbled.

If the Government, as it has said time and again, is confident that it is doing the right thing in its overall response to Covid-19, then it should have no problem setting time aside to show the Dáil that

is the case.