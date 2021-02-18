EU must learn to understand how Northern Ireland works

Europe’s soft-spoken consensus-based politics hit an immoveable object during its first direct encounter with First Minister Arlene Foster.

During a tense meeting in early February, the European Commissioner in charge of the Northern Ireland protocol was told in no uncertain terms that the voice of unionism wasn’t being listened to and that he didn’t understand unionism. The protocol, at just over one month old, is dragging Brussels to the heart of Northern Ireland politics.

The EU, despite its foundations built upon overcoming war and building peace, is struggling to keep up. John Hume was the first person to identify the importance of Europe in solving the Northern Ireland conflict.

Hume spent 25 years as an MEP in the European Parliament and was a fluent French speaker. He drew inspiration from the coming together of Germany and France after World War II.

Just over seven years after these countries were in a battle to the death, Germans, French, Dutch, Italians were in a room together making decisions. The parallels to what became the Good Friday Agreement were clear and he proudly credited the EU at the time, though few others did.

It took Brexit to bring home how central the EU was to peace in Northern Ireland.

The free movement across the border between the Republic and Northern Ireland was underpinned by the EU. Brexit now threatened a reimposition of the land border between the Republic and Northern Ireland – thus Northern Ireland came firmly onto the political radar of Brussels.

Ursula von der Leyen in her agenda-setting ‘State of the Union’ speech last September quoted John Hume - “John used to say that conflict was about difference and that peace was about respect for difference”.

However, President von der Leyen’s attempt to give the Commission the power to block vaccine exports to Northern Ireland was the worst possible sign to the people of Northern Ireland, who are just as eager for rapid vaccine supplies as everyone else. The first action of the EU on the field of Northern Irish politics was an own goal.

The implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol is important for both sides. Brexit gives Northern Ireland access to both the British and European markets.

If Belfast can pull it off, companies will want to base their manufacturing there and domestic production will benefit. Thus it is in Northern Ireland’s best interests to work with the EU.

The EU’s interest in Northern Ireland is fundamentally about the one million EU citizens living in Northern Ireland, holders of Irish passports. One welcome step is that Northern Ireland’s young people will continue to have access to the EU’s youth, education and sports programme Erasmus+ thanks to the intervention of the Irish Government.

Economically Northern Ireland is vital to the EU as it is the only land-border with the United Kingdom. The EU fought long and hard in Brexit negotiations to ensure the EU single market was protected and that the UK could not have privileged access to the single market like when it was an EU member.

Northern Ireland was fundamental to the Brexit talks and the UK repeatedly tried to exploit Northern Ireland, but to no avail.

Also, since 1995 the EU has given €1.5 billion in Peace funding to the region and is economically invested into its success. However political attention is now needed in addition to just money as the EU starts dealing with a unique and unprecedented situation where a region is half-in and half-out of the EU.

So the EU will have to take it upon itself to try to understand unionism, as well as understanding nationalism and all other strands of opinion in Northern Ireland. As John Hume said, peacebuilding is at the foundation of the EU’s values, so there are many things that each can learn from each other.

Channels of communication will have to open if future mistakes are to be avoided. The suggestion from Barry Andrews MEP that the European Parliament set up an official Delegation to the Northern Ireland Assembly is a good first step.

With 70 years of experience of building and maintaining peace on the continent of Europe, the EU has a lot to offer, as long as it can avoid further own goals.

Though the EU is no longer allowed to have a physical presence in Northern Ireland it should try to engage and be present, for example in North-South Ministerial meetings, perhaps as an invitee of the Irish Government. Northern Ireland’s young people must be prioritised in Erasmus+ and other exchanges with European countries.

The EU especially needs to build links with the unionist community, who are the most sceptical about its involvement. The EU should ideally be seen as a peacebuilder contributing to the prosperity of Northern Ireland generally.

