The return of special needs classes: Your questions answered

Are some students going to return to in-person learning this week?

That’s what’s on the table but there are still some unresolved issues. Full agreement is not expected until tomorrow evening.

What are schools being asked to do?

Instructions sent to primary school principals last Friday night say that children in special schools should begin attending in-person learning on alternate days from this Thursday. Pupils in special classes in mainstream schools should attend in-person learning every day.

The letter, sent by the Department of Education, also instructs schools to provide in-school teaching and learning for children with the “most significant additional needs” in mainstream classes.

How is the Department of Education proposing this partial return works?

Special schools have been told to have just 50% attendance each day. For special classes, schools have been told they may temporarily “redeploy” a mainstream class teacher if the special class teacher is on leave. They have also been advised to “utilise” the whole of the school premises.

For children with the “most significant additional needs” in mainstream classes, schools have been advised to put students into temporary small groups, based on their “range and extent of needs”. These groups will be led by SETs who are not expected to cover the full curriculum but to provide additional teaching support under the direction of the student’s mainstream teacher. If a school can, it also has the leeway to offer in-person learning to other ‘vulnerable’ students.

Who decides if a child has the “most significant additional needs”?

Some schools have a limited number of SETs or non-mainstream teachers. The letter to schools advises schools to prioritise students “with the greatest level of need and who are least able to avail of remote teaching support".

What has the reaction been like to these proposed plans?

Fórsa, the union that represents SNAs has told its members that talks are still underway, despite the department's letter. It said agreement has yet to be reached on enhanced safety measures, and the union also has outstanding concerns around childcare. The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) also has concerns around childcare arrangements, and about the arrangements for vulnerable teachers.

On the ground, a number of teachers and SNAs are also concerned about the public health risks associated with returning to a classroom at a time when Covid-19 is so rampant in the community.

However, children’s rights advocates described the uncertainty as “cruel and detrimental” for the families they represent. AsIAm, Down Syndrome Ireland, Family Carers Ireland, and Inclusion Ireland say they have received many calls from upset families, who were already upset following a last-minute Government U-turn to delay reopening.

What next?

The INTO Central Executive Committee is meeting this afternoon to discuss its position. A webinar is due to take place for SNAs and teachers along with public health officials. Fórsa’s education executive is to meet tomorrow and will issue its final advice to its members then.

Where does this leave schools?

If an agreement is reached, it’ll give schools a very limited window to finalise details ahead of the partial reopening on Thursday. However, many schools have already started contacting parents and trying to put interim arrangements in place for students.