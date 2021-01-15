Comment: Police cannot be expected to deal with crisis situations alone

Mental illness and policing are inextricably connected.

While it can be hard to say with certainty, estimates from various jurisdictions tend to come to a similar conclusion — at least a third of those the police interact with have a recognised mental illness.

If addiction were included, this would be substantially higher.

Whether it is dealing with a person who is suicidal or violent, trying to question a suspect who is highly suggestible, or dealing with a victim suffering from PTSD, mental illness can creep and leap into all aspects of police work — sometimes in ways which can be predicted and managed, and sometimes in unexpected and potentially critical ways.

Mental illness intersects with all fundamental dimensions of police work, and that’s without engaging with the impact of the work on an officers’ own mental health.

There are clearly different issues to be addressed in different contexts, but the current context in Ireland requires reflection on the policing of crisis incidents and de-escalation thereof. In many jurisdictions, crisis intervention teams have been operating with increasing effectiveness for a number of decades.

CITs have their roots in the Memphis Model, developed following the shooting dead of a black man in September 1987 who was in the midst of a mental health crisis — threatening suicide and carrying a knife.

When he refused to drop the knife and ran toward police, he was killed.

Following criticism, the Memphis Police Department teamed with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, mental health professionals, and academics to develop a specialised unit.

The aim was to develop a safer, more understanding response to crises. The model has been replicated across many parts of the US, Canada, and Europe.

There are a number of strands to CIT response.

Inter-disciplinary training for both police and mental health professionals is a key step so that all involved have the familiarity to recognise the problem and know who is best placed to deal with it.

Both police and mental health responders have different skillsets they can bring to the situation.

Read More Comment: Mother and baby home redress must not compound 2002 mistakes

Secondly, there is the availability of teams to respond to a crisis 24/7, with both police and mental health nurses and/or psychiatrists attending the scene.

The aim is that the mental health responders can utilise their unique skill, of knowing and understanding illnesses and triggers, to engage with the individual in crisis.

Ideally, they can reduce any immediate threat — by enabling the removal of the weapon — but they do so with the police at their side, able to engage if a police response is required.

International evidence indicates that joint teams can, in such crises, reduce escalation and use of force.

Twenty forces in England and Wales operate a triage scheme where NHS mental health nurses accompany officers to the incidents believed to involve people in need of mental health support.

Initial results are positive, with pilot programmes showing a substantial reduction in inappropriate arrests.

Key to this is understanding that what defines police is their ability to use force. That’s what sets them apart from other State bodies.

When police are called, we must expect a police response.

This is no criticism of the police, only to say they are not the only professionals that are required in that moment.

Internationally, it is accepted that a ‘police only’ response to mental illnesses crises is not best practice, and indeed may in fact escalate, rather than deescalate, the situation.

What is perhaps most frustrating is that that this has been accepted by all involved in Ireland too, since about 2006.

Most significantly since then, the Report of Joint Working Group on Mental Health and the Police (2009), co-produced by the Mental Health Commission and An Garda Síochána, noted that cooperation was best for all involved, including the police.

It reported that interagency cooperation resulted in better outcomes for service users, including less frequent use of restraint and restrictive options of care, increased understanding of illness, enhanced respect for the person in crisis and a reduction in the stigma associated with mental illness.

It specifically called for a feasibility study of joint crisis intervention teams to be conducted, naming the HSE as the responsible agency.

The limitations of existing community health teams on a 24/7 basis was the primary inhibitor, and so the responsibility lay with the HSE to address this.

In 2018, the report of the Commission on Future of Policing found that this recommendation had not, nine years later, been implemented.

Every opportunity should be taken to co-locate emergency social services with police at the divisional level. Mental health and social work teams should be available 24/7.

They should have ready access to a common pool of information about the people who need their services, so that actions and interventions may be taken rapidly when necessary, and on a well-informed basis.

That this has not occurred after 14 years is a damning indictment on our response to mental health.

It is up to the State to remedy this.

Dr Vicky Conway, Associate Professor, School of Law and Government, Dublin City University.

Read More How Ireland can stop the rise of the far-right



