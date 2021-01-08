Feeder Schools 2020: Your guide to choosing the best schools for your child

The Irish Examiner today publishes the Feeder School data - detailing which students go to which colleges.

Our interactive database allows parents to browse information about the school of origin of third-level students in each of the 26 publicly-funded third-level institutions in Ireland, including UCC, CIT, UL and others.

If you can not see the data set above click here.

In addition, this list indicates how many students from the Republic of Ireland went on to Northern Ireland’s two universities: Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University.

We are also publishing information on how many students attend the two largest fee-paying colleges in the State: Griffith College (which has campuses in Cork, Dublin and Limerick) and Dublin Business School.

What can this list tell you?

This list includes all schools in the Republic of Ireland where more than 10 pupils sat the Leaving Cert in 2020.

In 2019 and all previous years that this list was published, the information was based on the number of students who sat their Leaving Cert in every school (the sits list), and it is provided by the State Examinations Commission.

We combine this with a list of the school of origin of all full-time, first-year undergraduate students who began their studies in an academic year.

This year, however, the cancellation of the exams and the introduction of calculated grades as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic means that there is no sits list.

Instead, the Department of Education has provided information on the number of students that registered for calculated grades this year.

This is not simply an account of the Leaving Cert class of 2020. It includes information about how many students who ever attended a school in the Republic of Ireland started in an Irish third-level this year.

What’s not included on this list?

This list gives a partial picture.

The following information is not available:

How many students went on to further education (PLC courses) or apprenticeships

Where students from “grind schools” – which are run without state support – went to college. These include Bruce College Cork, Hewitt College, the Institute of Education and others.

How many students went to college in the UK or overseas.

Why can’t I find a particular school on this list?

For one of these reasons:

It had less than ten students sitting the Leaving Cert in 2020 and, for data protection reasons, the SEC does not provide this information.

The school has closed The school introduced a mandatory Transition Year class in 2018 which means it had no Leaving Cert class in 2020.

It amalgamated with other local schools. Where a student attended a school that has since amalgamated, we have credited that student to the new school.

How is this data useful?

As it stands, this supplement is the only source of information for parents who want to know about the academic success of schools in their area.

Although there are critics of feeder school tables within the educational establishment, information is power and transparency is important.

This year, the list has an added value in that it provides an indication of what effect, if any, calculated grades had on the progression rate of all schools compared to previous years.

If you can not see the data set above, click here.

* To ensure the greatest possible degree of accuracy and fairness, the Irish Examiner uses a standardized system to compile this list.

There may be errors in some of the data provided by third-level institutions, but we are able to identify and correct the vast majority of these.

However, there are a very small number of occasions where schools will record a slightly lower than accurate third-level progression.

The Irish Examiner regrets it cannot enter into correspondence regarding the manner in which the data is compiled.