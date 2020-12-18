Q&A: The restrictions likely to be announced on Tuesday and when they will kick in 

The Government is expected to announce on Tuesday the new restrictions to come into force between Christmas Day and New Year's Eve aimed at tackling the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed the move on Thursday and gave a further outline of what form it would take on Friday, but much remains unanswered.

Here is what we know so far.

Why is this being done?

With the ban on household visits and inter-county travel being lifted from Friday, there is growing concern in Nphet and the Government that cases are already too high and a further week of socialising, mixing and travel will exacerbate this.

Of particular concern is New Year's Eve. The easing of restrictions had initially been envisaged to run until January 6, but health professionals have sounded the alarm that Christmas and New Year celebrations together could see a huge spike in both case numbers and the R number, or the rate at which the virus is spreading.

As Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said on Friday as 582 new cases and six new deaths were confirmed: "The country simply cannot cope with this level of infection as we head into Christmas week. With vaccines offering hope in the coming months for our most vulnerable groups, we want to keep them alive and well so that they can receive it."

What will the restrictions be?

The restrictions will, in all likelihood, see the hospitality sector closed for an as-yet-unknown period and the number of visitors allowed to a home restricted to being from just one household. That will mean pubs, restaurants, galleries, theatres, cinemas and hotels will all be forced to close, having initially planned for opening until the first week in January. However, non-essential retail will remain open, as will personal services such as hairdressers, barbers and salons.

When will they come into force?

The Taoiseach has said the Government is "very minded" to accept Nphet advice to bring the restrictions into effect from December 28. No decision has yet been made, nor has a decision been made on how long they will last.

When will they be announced?

The official announcement is expected to be made on Tuesday after the weekly Cabinet meeting. It is not yet known what form any announcement will take.

What about my New Year's Eve plans?

Unless your plans were to stay home with visitors from one other household or to be the only visitors to another household, it looks likely those plans will have to be cancelled.

Does this mean a January lockdown is inevitable?

The Government and Nphet say that can be avoided, but it is entirely contingent on case numbers dropping. Some TDs are saying it is now far more likely than not that the country will be in some form of lockdown in January.