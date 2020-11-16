Cianan Brennan: Covid-19 has left Oireachtas committees toothless 

We have become used to the bizarre effect that Covid-19 restrictions have had on our national parliament.

From Dáil votes in Dublin’s Convention Centre — a venue which will never feel right no matter how long it ends up being used — to the Seanad meeting in the Dáil chamber, everything has become skewed, particularly for seasoned Oireachtas junkies.

There is a more insidious problem, however — the two-hour session limits are rendering the various Oireachtas committees almost completely toothless.

Tuning into those committees may not be your average citizen’s idea of whoopee, but nevertheless, their function is an essential one.

From holding government departments to account to interrogating topical issues to their fullest extent, at their best the committee structure can lead to a non-partisan collective good.

Some committees meet in private.

Some of the more obscure are some of the most important. The Dáil business committee, for example, sets the weekly agenda for parliament. Its meetings are all behind closed doors. But those held in public have a major role to play.

Think of the sport committee’s meeting in April 2019, at which former FAI supremo John Delaney infamously pleaded the fifth, and stayed silent for six hours.

Government TDs were as strident as the opposition at that remarkable hearing in calling for answers from the embattled association.

Afterwards, the feeling among Oireachtas members was that those posing the questions had done badly.

History will show different. Delaney’s contempt for the proceedings was to be his undoing.

The Oireachtas has teeth. But only if it’s allowed to bare them.

The public accounts committee (PAC) is possibly the most high profile of all the committees. Not always for good reasons.

In hauling former Rehab chief executive Angela Kerins over the coals in 2014, the PAC went significantly beyond its remit and in doing so sparked a harmful precedent.

When the Supreme Court ruled against the PAC following a lengthy action by Ms Kerins in February and May of last year, it set off a shockwave that is still being felt.

The highest court’s ruling could be summarised as this: Committees lose much of their claim to the immunities of Dáil privilege when they act outside the remit that has been given to them.

The Dáil’s reaction to this was to clip PAC’s wings. It can now only ask questions about a guest body’s published accounts.

There are proposed ways of getting around this, but they have yet to be tested.

In practice, this means the PAC is incapable, at present, of interrogating current events.

For that, it really only has itself to blame.

But the reach and power of the committee should still exist. Questions given by a battle-hardened committee can and do make a difference.

This is where Covid raises its ugly head, as it has done in far too many facets of our lives.

Last Wednesday the Office of Public Works (OPW) came before the PAC for a much-anticipated showdown.

It was the first appearance by the body, which has responsibility for both Ireland’s flood defence systems and much of its property estate, since a fateful hearing in October 2018, where its head commissioner, Maurice Buckley, was put through the wringer.

The various committees had already experienced eight months of purgatory prior to their reconstitution in September, both due to the months of Dáil stasis while a Government was being formed and the impact of the coronavirus.

When the new PAC met for the first time, it was two full months after Micheál Martin was voted in as Taoiseach.

A virgin committee has a lot of teething problems to overcome before it can become what it needs to be. Fully eight of the new PAC’s membership are first-time TDs.

Most will not be experts in the subjects with which they are charged with holding people to account.

They’re unfamiliar with their colleagues, and they’re probably unfamiliar with working with other representatives of different hues.

A bit of a head scratcher, Buckley describes the overpayment issue as taking "the shine off an excellent project". "It would be like being 3 goals ahead in football and conceding an own goal just at the end." — Cianan Brennan (@ciananbrennan) November 11, 2020

And coronavirus has now dictated that hearings can last two hours maximum. Questioners now have five minutes with which to interrogate their guests.

It is simply not enough. At last week’s PAC meeting, the OPW would have had legitimate concern that it was about to get asked some serious questions about some serious issues.

Instead Buckley never even broke sweat.

Seasoned public servants, veterans of committee appearances, know well how to roll through a hearing without incident if they’re allowed to do so.

In 2018, the PAC held Buckley to account for six hours and all manner of mad facts emanated with regard to the cavalier nature with which the OPW throws around public money.

In 2020, the endless bite-sized, five-minute question-and-answer sessions meant the newly minted committee members never had a chance to get to grips with their quarry, despite the best efforts of veterans of the previous PAC, Marc MacSharry and Catherine Murphy (the former used up 30 seconds of his own precious time railing against the “intolerable” nature of the time limits).

Instead, those gathered fell back on parochialism, something Mr Buckley happily acceded to. They are the easiest questions to deal with since they are essentially meaningless to anyone who doesn’t live in the area.

Two hours, and he was done. Will they get him back again? Who knows.

There were probably 10, minimum, major issues which were expected to be dealt with at that meeting.

MacSharry reads a series of questions into the record just before hearing ends. One is re Hammond Lane, the site of the prospective new family courts complex. That was expected to be the focus of much of today's hearing. Instead, this is its first mention — Cianan Brennan (@ciananbrennan) November 11, 2020

The main one, the abortive attempts to build a new family law courts complex at Hammond Lane in Dublin, whose budget has climbed by €100m in eight years, wasn’t even mentioned until the very end of the hearing.

Only one TD, Matt Carthy, asked Buckley about the fact the OPW had overshot its maintenance contract in 2019 by a factor of seven.

The commissioner scarcely blinked an eyelid.

He probably couldn’t believe his luck. But his easy passage was no one-off. Unless some way is found to extend these hearings, Covid or no Covid, the hearings may as well not even take place.

The coronavirus is an enemy of many things. You can add accountability to the list.