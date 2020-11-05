Jess Casey: Covid-19 blurred the lines between school and cyberbullying

Despite increasing awareness, and more sophisticated research, bullying remains a challenge for schools across the country in 2020 the same as it ever was, except now it’s moved online as well.

Its harmful effects are well documented through research; Students who are frequently bullied are nearly three times more likely to feel like an outsider, and more than twice as likely to miss school.

They have poorer educational outcomes, and are more likely to leave formal education after secondary school.

According to Unesco they are twice as likely to feel lonely, to be unable to sleep at night, and to have contemplated suicide.

Who's at risk? The students thought of as ‘different’. Research tells us there are certain qualities young people have that may make them more likely to be targeted; Their physical appearance, ethnicity, nationality, and skin colour can all play a role.

Children and young people can be targeted for their sexuality or perceived sexuality, with girls also more likely to be the subject of bullying.

Gone are the days when children could leave their woes on the yard, getting some bit of a break for the evening, as it's becoming more and more likely to follow them home.

Children are more likely to be targeted online by someone they know from school, and in turn, the fallout from cyberbullying can follow children back into the playground.

During Covid, the line between the two got even blurrier. Research carried out by the National Anti-Bullying Research Centre on the online experiences of Irish children between the age of 10 and 18 found that almost three in ten were the target of cyberbullying during the lockdown, and 50% had seen others being cyberbullied.

So, what can be done to tackle such a serious and prevalent problem?

Appearing before an Oireachtas education committee this week, researchers from the National Anti-Bullying Centre at Dublin City University (DCU) laid out how we can improve.

Dr Seline Keating, who was a primary teacher before she started working with the National Anti-Bullying Centre, believes it's important for schools to have a clear definition of bullying, one that is accessible to students and one they are aware of.

“Bullying can be a buzzword, and it can be used a lot of the time incorrectly,” she told the committee.

“I think one of the key steps that schools have to do is have a clear definition of bullying; It’s the repetition, the imbalance of power and the intent to hurt someone.”

“Sometimes pupils are unaware that they are actually bullying. So we need to be very clear in our definition. I think we need to have that accessible, that the definition should not be too wordy, that it should be in language friendly to pupils, language friendly to adolescents, and language friendly to parents.”

There was a "hugely positive" step in 2013 when every school became required to introduce an anti-bullying policy, she added. But: "They're not being evaluated annually, as recommended in the 2013 guidelines, and a lot of that is due to curriculum overload, overload with admin, and not having the time but most importantly, not knowing how to even approach this element."

She recommends that schools begin to record each incident of bullying, and cyberbullying, reported to help build up a picture of the particular type of bullying going on.

"If schools are consistent with recording all incidents that will highlight patterns to them so they could see the end of school year 'Oh cyberbullying is a huge issue this keeps coming up. Oh, it's actually identity-based bullying, or racism seems to be prevalent in our school in the last year, we need to tackle this.'

"By not recording bullying incidents, by not having records of what happened, schools don't have the opportunity to see the pasture.

"I feel that there are elements of [the 2013 policy] that are not being implemented in the sense that some schools may adopt an ala carte menu when dealing with bullying; That they may not have the confidence or skill set to tackle the transphobia or homophobia elements so they pick and choose which types of bullying to address.

"I think if we update these anti-bullying policy procedures from 2013, and we don't let it get to another 10 or another 20 years, that we give guidelines on to how to deal with things like homophobia and transphobia, while also highlighting to schools the programs that are there to help them."

These include the All Together Now lessons from BeLonG To and the Gender Equality Matters (GEM) Project, she added.

It’s not enough to just ‘tick-the-boxes’ when it comes to having an anti-bullying policy, Dr Angela Mazzone told the committee.

“They need to be available in an accessible language to the children as well. So that's the first step but it's clearly not enough. “

Bullying is a group activity; It requires a victim, and a perpetrator, or perpetrators in some cases. But it also involves bystanders, be they children on the playground, or online.

“Because if we look at the international context, there are countries where anti-bullying programs have been implemented nationwide, based on research. I think that if there is lots of fragmentation and lots of commercial programs, then they might not work. Programs should be evidence-based.”

Addressing the wider issue will also require action from online platforms and our lawmakers. It may also require a look at our changing values, according to Dr Tijana Milosevic. There needs to be an understanding of how the broader culture that we live in affects bullying, she told the committee.

“We’ve seen that in the case of US elections, for instance, and the culture and the discursive culture that was actually happening throughout the past few years. At the same time, we see the culture on social media, where children learn to take their value and their identity from how many likes they have, how much shares they have, how they look, all of that, if they look good enough, if they get social approval. All of that needs to get into anti-bullying and cyberbullying prevention.

"As well as bringing in the role of social media platforms, at the same time understanding the role of the broader culture in all of this. So how are we teaching children to derive their self-worth? And that's a broader cultural issue.”DCU has partnered with the Department of Education, Rethink Ireland and Facebook to create a national anti-bullying and online safety programme available free to schools called FUSE.

For more info visit tacklebullying.ie.