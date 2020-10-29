Dick Roche: A rush to vote by mail could lead to a constitutional crisis

When the governor of California, Gavin Newsome, a Democrat, announced his intention to send postal votes for the upcoming US presidential election to all registered voters, president Donald Trump took to Twitter protesting that: “there is NO WAY (ZERO) that mail-in Ballots are anything less than substantially fraudulent”.

Twitter tagged the tweet. The long-running US debate on vote-by-mail (VBM) elections became a brawl where participants listen only to views that bolster those they already hold and where ‘inconvenient truths’ are dismissed.

As tens of millions of US voters are using VBM this year it is interesting to drill down into the pros and cons of the issue.

US advocates of VBM argue it is essential to holding a safe election, is more convenient for voters, boosts turnout, saves money and mention the fact that all mail elections are the norm in five US states and say that fraud is “vanishingly low”.

Opponents argue VBM is open to fraud, encourages corrupt practices, is complex, costly, undermines voter confidentiality, can lead to electoral disruption, and that it can undermine confidence in the electoral process. While holding elections during a health crisis is challenging, VBM is not the only answer.

The choice is not a binary one. More and larger polling stations with strict health measures, allowing voters to select a polling station, extended early voting, and postal votes for vulnerable groups offer a less contentious alternative.

The point that postal voting is convenient has merit. Facilitating voters who cannot make it to a polling station makes sense, but that is not quite the same as arguing that millions of in-mail votes can be distributed without risk. Attempting to transition from in-person to VBM virtually overnight is foolhardy.

Building the infrastructure needed to support VBM takes years. This year’s chaotic New York primaries where 87,000 votes were scrapped is a warning signal. The proposition that all postal elections cost less than traditional elections is unconvincing. It is difficult to see how posting ballot packs with security envelopes, ballot papers etc to millions of individual voters is cheaper than delivering bulk supplies of ballots to polling stations.

Closing polling stations saves money but the higher cost of processing in-mail ballots offsets savings.

Prior to the Covid-19 crisis, the key argument for moving to VBM elections was that it increased turnout. Evidence supporting this claim is patchy.

A UK study in 2008 questioned whether the benefits of moving from in-person voting had been exaggerated. A recent US study suggests VBM boosts turnout by about 2%. Whether that offsets vote rejection rates associated with VBM is questionable.

The argument that detected electoral fraud is “vanishingly small” while not invalid, overlooks a number of realities. Electoral fraud occurs, is not always exposed, and for those who are disposed to cheat in elections, VBM is a convenient tool.

The November 2018 US Congressional election in North Carolina was overturned because of VBM fraud. In August, an election was overturned in New Jersey because of VBM fraud.

The UK experiment with all mail-elections was abandoned because of some spectacular fraud cases. The head of the UK Election High Court referred to all-mail elections as “lethal to the democratic process” and said: “however many safeguards you build into it ”the system is wide open to fraud”.

A 2008 UK study concluded that changing from traditional voting made UK elections “far more vulnerable to fraud” and undermined voter confidence. A 2008 Council of Europe report raised concerns about in-mail elections citing vulnerabilities, which made abuse “childishly simple”.

The “vanishingly low” argument also overlooks the fact that elections can be won by tiny margins. There have been multiple cases of state and federal elections won by single-digit majorities in the US.

Ireland regularly experiences close elections. Over the last 20 years, single-digit majorities have decided a string of Dáil seats. Dan Neville famously won in 2002 by one vote.

Every vote counts in elections, even “vanishingly low” levels of fraud have consequences.

In the context of the 2020 US presidential election fraud is probably not the biggest concern. The level of spoiled or rejected votes that arises with VBM could be a pivotal issue. The process of in-mail voting requires more actions by the voters and election officials.

Submitting in mail ballots is more complex than voting in person. Voters must fulfil security requirements and ensure their ballots reach the election administrators by the election deadline.

Election administrators have to hold more information on voters, keep records of personal identifiers updated, get ballots to voters on time, set workable arrangements for the return of completed ballots, apply complex verification procedures to ensure that every ballot returned is authentic and limit the opportunity for electoral fraud.

All of this is much more complex than traditional voting. Problems can arise at many different points. These problems lead to far votes being rejected than in traditional in-person voting.

In the 2016 US Presidential elections over 318,000 VBM ballots were rejected. In the 2018 mid-term elections the rejection rate rose to 1.42%. In this year’s primary elections 558,000 VBM ballots were rejected in 29 states plus Washington DC.

It is expected that more than 50m Americans will vote by mail in the presidential election. If that happens and the upward trend in the rejection rates continues, up to 1m VBM ballots could be rejected. High rejection rates in the key battleground states could shift the election result and will be challenged.

The ultimate cost of America’s rush to vote by mail could well be a constitutional crisis.

