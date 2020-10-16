The Mick Clifford Podcast: Natasha Dromey - The Right on the rise

Right-wing extremism is growing in Ireland, according to the annual report from the EU crime agency, Europol.

This is the first time that this country has featured in the EU body’s monitoring of right-wing extremism.

So is this ideology, which has been gaining traction around the world, not least in the United States, a threat to the current political landscape?

And who are these right-wing extremists who have come to the attention of Europol and the gardaí in this country?

Dr Natasha Dromey who lectures in UCC and is an expert on terrorism spoke to this week’s podcast.