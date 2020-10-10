The Mick Clifford Podcast: Micheál Martin - 100 Days and Counting

Earlier this week the government passed the milestone of 100 days in office.

An unprecedented coalition has been governing through unprecedented times and it has been something of a baptism of fire full of controversies, the odd scandal and the continuing threat that the virus poses to public health and society.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is the podcast’s guest this week to look back over what has been achieved and what could have been done better.

He also sets out the current state of the relationship between his government and NPHET.