Maresa Fagan: Rejection of NPHET advice is fraught with risks

Everyone has an opinion about what course the country should take on Covid-19. More restrictions; fewer restrictions. Open the economy; shut it down. Nothing in our lifetime has prepared any of us for this pandemic.

We’ve been through the emergency phase of March and April and flattened the curve.

Experts, however, are warning that the country is heading down the wrong track as we face into what could be a nightmarish winter for our health service, staff and patients, and ultimately our families, friends, and community. The Covid-19 surge is being replicated across Europe.

In the wake of a “significant and concerning deterioration” in the Covid-19 picture nationally, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recommended a four-week “circuit breaker” lockdown, fast-tracking the country from level 2 and 3 restrictions last week to level 5 this week.

The government and political class were bemused by the weekend advisory and the decision to instead move to level 3 marked the first significant departure from NPHET advice since the pandemic took hold.

It marked the first serious fracture in the relationship between the coalition government and the 40-plus team of experts, tasked with guiding us through this ongoing public health emergency.

And while the nation breathed a collective sigh of relief at not going into lockdown this week, recent events may mark a watershed moment for the country and Covid-19.

Questions remain

What prompted NPHET to shift its perspective on the national Covid-19 picture so dramatically since last Thursday? Why was the NPHET letter issued on Sunday? Are behind the scene tensions now coming to the fore? Where was the new government Covid-19 oversight group in all of this?

Cork-based GP, Dr Mary Favier, signalled on Monday that NPHET had been pushing for level 5 for a number of weeks, given the level of concern over rising infection rates and the possible impact on the health service this winter.

The recommendation came as 5,441 cases were detected in the previous two weeks and as intensive care beds are dwindling – as of Tuesday just 33 ICU beds were available, with none available in 11 of 28 hospitals.

The government robustly defended its decision to deviate from NPHET’s advice but comments by the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar did little to smooth things over.

The NPHET recommendation “hadn’t been thought through”, no advance notification was given, and what happened on Sunday wouldn’t happen again, he bristled on the Claire Byrne Live programme.

The government, the Tánaiste said, considered the wider societal impact of a lockdown, felt the leap to level 5 was not in line with the “graduated” ‘Living with Covid’ plan.

There was also no sign of the new Covid oversight group playing any role in decisions this week.

The debacle, at the very least, undermines NPHET’s role and heightens the need for greater transparency around scientific evidence, recommendations, and how decisions are made.

Flawed Framework

The Tánaiste’s comments also raise concern over the ability of the ‘Living with Covid’ plan to get us through the next six to nine months.

A “graduated” or “step-wise” approach had been agreed, he suggested, raising doubts over whether all possible scenarios and eventualities, such as jumping to level 5, were considered under the plan that was published in September.

In reality, life rarely follows a graduated path and with Covid-19 there is no certainty on where it may take us, having already killed one million people around the world.

Another key omission highlighted by the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors on Tuesday was the failure to ramp up enforcement powers with each step of the ‘Living with Covid’ framework.

Caught short by the need to step up restrictions, there was a clear lack of detail or specifics on the role Gardaí would play as we shift into level 3 and possibly beyond.

Operation Fanacht has resumed from midnight but without legislative powers to force people to restrict their movements and stay within their county.

Critical window

The snubbing of NPHET’s advice comes despite rising infection rates among young and old, more people being admitted to hospital, and private households being the greatest source of infection.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin acknowledged the “exponential” growth in Covid-19 numbers while the Tánaiste accepted it was a “deteriorating” situation.

The numbers are stark. More than 7,400 cases and 34 deaths were confirmed in the month of September. More cases were detected in the past week alone than in the whole month of August.

At the height of the pandemic, more than 14,000 cases and close to 1,000 deaths were confirmed in the month of April.

NPHET warned that we could see as many as 2,300 cases per day by November 7 unless we stem the Covid-19 tide. Moving to level 3 won’t be enough, it said.

How the government came to its decision will be the subject of scrutiny in the days and weeks ahead as we all live with the consequences.

Will the health service or our nursing homes become overwhelmed? Will Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths rise exponentially? Are we now entering a new normal where there are acceptable levels of illness and death?

Time will tell and the next two to three weeks will be critical. The rate of spread of the virus is slower than that observed in March or April but infection rates are now doubling every 14-18 days.

NPHET pushed for short term pain for long term gain. The government pushed back, possibly in a bid to buy time but that may be a luxury that we can ill afford.

Unenviable task

There is no doubt that the government faces an unenviable task of trying to balance public health challenges against keeping the economy from flatlining.

Its rejection of NPHET’s advice, however, brings with it a number of risks. The risk that the decision to protect livelihoods will ultimately cost more in the longer term. The risk that public confidence in NPHET and government and how decisions are made will be eroded by the latest debacle. The risk that the ‘Living with Covid’ plan is not robust enough to see us through the next six to nine months.

There is also the question of whether the HSE’s €600 million winter plan is ready to kick in or how many of the 5,000 staff required between now and Christmas have been recruited.

Amid all of the drama, there is also a risk that the real message has been lost.

The focus has been on the fallout between NPHET and government instead of the fact that we’re all in a real Covid-19 danger zone.

Private households remain the greatest source of infection – more than 1,000 outbreaks were detected in private homes in September alone.

The evolving Covid-19 picture is stark. Equally the economic outlook is bleak. Both required a clear call to action but that hasn’t transpired.

Where do we want to be by Christmas? In less than three months, will we be enjoying time spent with friends or family or confined to our homes under a national lockdown that experts say is inevitable?

We have heard that ‘NPHET advises and government decides’ in recent days but what is missing is the cold hard facts and evidence used by government to make this judgement call.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said there was no right or wrong decision. Time will tell if that rings true.

In the meantime, whether we agree or disagree with government, we can answer our own call to action.

We can all take personal responsibility for our behaviour and social interactions and how it might impact others in the days and weeks ahead.

That is the only certainty we have right now.