Mick Clifford: No lessons will be learned from State body's response to nurse's sex assault

Marc MacSharry was well prepared for the Public Accounts Committee hearing into the Prison Service on January 17, 2019.

The Fianna Fáil TD asked a number of questions about financial matters, including some allegations about the misappropriation of cars. He then asked the director of human resources with the Prison Service, Don Culliton, about an allegation of sexual harassment.

“Would Mr Culliton be aware of a sexual harassment that arose with an agency nurse who was reluctant to pursue it because they could not put a prisoner on report?"

Putting a prisoner “on report” amounts to making an official complaint about the prisoner, in a process known as a P19. This option is open to staff nurses, but not agency nurses.

Mr Culliton replied that he was not aware of any such case.

Mr MacSharry went on: “It was suggested that if they did, they might fear that the agency would not make them available to the Irish Prison Service again.”

Mr Culliton repeated that he was not aware of an issue but even if there had been one, the IPS was now employing more permanent nurses and “our reliance on agency nurses has decreased significantly”.

Later in the meeting, the secretary general of the Department of Justice, Adrian O’Driscoll, appeared to be discommoded by some of Mr MacSharry’s allegations about “nurses and cars”.

“If he has specific information, and we respect that information comes in to public representatives sometimes, I ask him to provide that to us. Any specific information we receive will be investigated as best we can, with the Prison Service.”

As it was to turn out, Mr MacSharry was even more on the ball than he realised at the time.

There was a nurse — we will call her Nurse A — who had been the subject, not of sexual harassment, but sexual assault. It occurred less than two months previously, on November 27, 2018, in a wing of one of the State’s prisons.

Nurse A, who was working through an agency, was assaulted by a prisoner when she was dispensing medicine. The prisoner grabbed her breast. The incident was seen by at least one prison officer.

Nurse A completed an incident report on the matter, but she heard no more about it. A week later, she was sent to work on the same wing, back in the vicinity of where she had been assaulted. Nobody had approached her in the interim to wonder how she was doing, or how the investigation was going, or whether there would be an expedient outcome to any investigation.

So she went back to work at the scene of the crime. She “was very upset about this”, according to a report from the Workplace Relations Commission.

“She was unaware of the status of her complaint," the report stated. "No safeguards were put in place to protect her safety. She felt very vulnerable, and telephoned an employee of the respondent [the Prison Service] to express her concern. Her duties were not changed.”

Thereafter, she did what she was told and worked in the same area “under duress”.

It is unclear whether Nurse A contacted Mr MacSharry or whether it was through an intermediary, or a concerned third party. But the Fianna Fáil TD felt duty-bound to raise the issue with the prison management at the PAC meeting.

From their replies, neither the director of human resources nor the secretary general of the department knew anything about this case. But somebody in the Prison Service knew about it and, the WRC has determined, decided that the best course of action was to get rid of the nurse who had been sexually assaulted because she was washing dirty linen in public.

Nurse A was told, the same day as the PAC meeting, that her services would no longer be required by the Prison Service. Later, the service would claim that the reason why her services were terminated related to an issue around training and a minor incident that had happened in June 2018, six months before the PAC meeting.

“The complainant [Nurse A] submitted that the primary if not the sole reason for her dismissal was that of her complaint of sexual assault and the raising of the Respondent’s [Prison Service] handling of same at the PAC meeting,” the WRC ruled.

“She submitted that her dismissal occurred on the same day as the PAC meeting via an outside-normal-working-hours telephone call. She submitted that the proximity of the two was indicative that it was triggered by her complaint.”

Nurse A's claim that she was unfairly dismissed, while rooted in moral certainty, was not sound in law, because she was not a direct employee but retained through an agency.

However, the WRC did rule that she had been penalised.

“I am satisfied, as a matter of probability, that, were it not for her complaint regarding her assault being raised before the Public Accounts Committee, the issue of her courses [training] or the incident which occurred in June 2018 would not have resulted in her shifts being cancelled on January 17, 2019,” the adjudication officer for the WRC ruled.

Nurse A was awarded €65,000, the equivalent of two and a half years' basic salary.

Nurse A was not just in dispute with the company that was retaining her services through an agency. She had been the victim of a sexual assault while at work. She had received no counselling or any other intervention and was not even kept in the loop about how any investigation or disciplinary process was advancing.

At the WRC, the Prison Service claimed that the matter had been the subject of an internal inquiry and there had been a sanction for the prisoner. No specifics were given.

One function of elected representatives is to, when required, give voice to those who are not being heard by the State’s apparatus. Mr MacSharry did exactly that at the PAC, yet the ultimate outcome was that victim of a sexual assault had her employment terminated because her case had entered the public domain, albeit anonymised. Somebody was clearly angry at her.

Nurse A had harboured hopes to be taken on permanently by the Prison Service, as others in her position previously had been, and that also went out the window. And then there is the waste of public money in legal fees and the award for what was a deserving case.

Nobody expects there will be any inquiry into how a healthcare worker who had been sexually assaulted was treated in the system, and how it has cost the State so much money. That’s just the way things are done.