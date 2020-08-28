Jason Zengerle: Donald Trump Jr. is ready. But for what, exactly?

A case can be made that the apex of Donald Trump’s presidency occurred early this year, around the time of the State of the Union address. The Feb. 4 speech to a joint session of Congress began with Trump’s ignoring the outstretched hand of Speaker Nancy Pelosi — a pointed snub of the Democrat who, two months earlier, led his impeachment. For the next 78 minutes, Trump boasted about his accomplishments, like building an economy that “is the best it has ever been”; dished out red meat to his base, such as pledging a national ban on late-term abortions; and theatrically dispensed favors, including a Presidential Medal of Freedom for the conservative talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh.

On that February evening, the first reported death from the coronavirus in the United States was more than three weeks away, and it appeared as if Trump had bent the office of the president, its trappings, the institutions of government and, indeed, all of American politics to his will. After he finished, Pelosi, standing behind Trump on the House rostrum, dramatically ripped up her copy of his speech. It was a made-for-meme moment — and at first, the meme’s natural constituency seemed to be the left, for whom Pelosi’s paper-shredding provided a rare flash of emotional gratification in an otherwise dark time. (The next day, the Republican-led Senate would vote to acquit Trump of all the impeachment articles, mooting the Democrats’ monthslong crusade.) But then Trump’s eldest child, Donald Trump Jr., had an idea.

It came to him while he was eating lunch at the Trump International Hotel in Washington the day after the speech. Trump Jr. envisioned a video featuring the most benign and unobjectionable parts of his father’s address — hailing a Tuskegee Airman, reuniting a soldier who had just returned from Afghanistan with his wife and children, giving a private-school scholarship to a Black fourth grader from Philadelphia — spliced with footage of Pelosi ripping up the speech, as if she were objecting to these beneficent gestures and not to the president himself. Trump Jr. called Benny Johnson, a veteran right-wing meme maker who works for the conservative student group Turning Point USA, and asked him to get cracking.

A few hours later, Trump Jr. posted the results of Johnson’s handiwork to his social media accounts. “Pelosi ripped up @realDonaldTrump’s speech last night,” he wrote on Twitter with a link to the video. “In that speech were stories of American Heroes & American Dreams. Their stories are more powerful than her hate.” The video immediately went viral, with the president himself tweeting it the next day.

The episode was emblematic of Trump Jr.’s role in his father’s political carnival. In one respect, the brazen disingenuousness and virality of the meme — and the way in which one led to the other — was unmistakably Trumpian. But there was a discipline and polish to Trump Jr.’s move that his father’s shambolic, logorrheic self-expressions so often lack. And yet Trump Jr.’s gloss did nothing to soften his father’s message. It wasn’t Trump watered down. It was Trump distilled.

When Trump ran for president in 2016, Trump Jr., who is now 42, was involved but hardly central to the effort. If he tried to go outside his narrow lane, disaster tended to follow. In the summer of 2016, he arranged for a Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton, an encounter that later became a focus of Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

The Trump team’s defence of Trump Jr. boiled down to the argument that he wasn’t a traitor, just an idiot. Or, as the president himself put it, according to The Atlantic, “He’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer.” So it is one of the many surprises of Trump’s presidency that Trump Jr. has grown into arguably his father’s most valuable political weapon.

“Don Jr. represents the emotional centre of the MAGA universe,” says Jason Miller, a senior adviser on Trump’s re-election campaign. Before the pandemic, he was crisscrossing the country as his father’s most-requested campaign surrogate. Since the coronavirus curtailed his travel plans, he has become one of the Republican Party’s top virtual fund-raisers. His Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts have a combined 11 million followers and are vital cogs in the Republican messaging machine.

Trump Jr. does not want to go back to the way things were before. He has been electrified, and transformed, by his father’s presidency. He has largely given up the duties that go along with his title as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization in exchange for full-time politics. He has divorced — after 12 years of marriage and five children — Vanessa Haydon, who generally shied away from politics. His girlfriend of the last couple of years, with whom he recently bought a house in the Hamptons, is Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host and conservative commentator who serves as the finance chair for his father’s re-election campaign.

Now, as he works to secure a second term for Trump this November, Trump Jr. is also thinking about his own political future. He is wagering that by going all in on his father’s presidency and the tribal passions it has unleashed, he can claim his own durable place in American politics — that whether his father leaves the White House in 2021 or 2025, the answer to what comes after Trump will be more Trump.

The two men had for years had a difficult relationship. Trump’s ex-wife Ivana recounts in her 2017 book, “Raising Trump,” that when she suggested naming their newly born first child Donald Jr., Trump protested: “You can’t do that! What if he’s a loser?” After his parents divorced, a 12-year-old Trump Jr. refused to speak to his father for a year. Later, he seemed intent on escaping the celebrity businessman’s shadow and reputation. Rather than working for the Trump Organization immediately after college, Trump Jr. spent a year and half in Aspen, Colo., skiing, hunting, fishing and tending bar at night.

(R-L) Barron Trump, US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle stand onstage at the conclusion of the final day of the Republican National Convention from the South Lawn of the White House on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Picture: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

In 2001, he moved back to New York City and took his place at the company. But his greatest contribution to the family business came on the set of “The Apprentice,” which he joined as an occasional boardroom judge in the show’s 2006 season. “He provided the comic relief, because his dad doesn’t have a sense of humor and Ivanka wasn’t someone who made jokes,” says Clay Aiken, the “American Idol” winner who appeared on “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2012. “He was perfectly fine to take the piss out of himself, but sometimes he’d make a joke about his dad — and then you could tell he was really nervous his dad wouldn’t like it. His self-esteem was in the gutter.

For a time, he tried to play a role in shaping the administration’s public-lands policy and other issues related to his outdoor activities, which had earned him the Secret Service code name Mountaineer. Senator Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana, used an elk-hunting trip with Trump Jr. in November 2016 to lobby the incoming administration to pick an interior secretary from the Mountain West. Trump Jr. recommended Ryan Zinke, then a Montana congressman and a friend of Daines’s, for the Department of Interior job. Zinke got the nod but resigned in December 2018 after a scandal-plagued tenure.

Trump Jr.’s relatively low public profile ended on July 8, 2017, when The New York Times revealed his role in arranging the Trump Tower meeting the previous summer between Trump campaign officials and the Russian lawyer and her associates. Though little seems to have come out of the meeting, a bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report released this month found that the Russians had “significant connections to the Russian government, including the Russian intelligence services.” A few days after the Times article ran, Trump Jr. went on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show to defend himself in a softball interview.

“There was nothing to tell,” he said of the meeting. “I wouldn’t have even remembered it until you started scouring through this stuff.” His stock among conservatives rose as he proceeded to wage a sustained campaign against the news media, Mueller and congressional investigators pursuing their own Russia inquiry. He became a frequent guest on Fox News and an enthusiastic participant in the political fights of the moment. “Don’s favourite part of politics is getting punched in the face with a jab and responding with a haymaker,” one person close to him says.

In early 2018, Trump Jr. approached Andy Surabian, a young Republican operative who worked on the 2016 campaign and then in the White House for Stephen K. Bannon. Trump Jr. was by then a formidable presence on social media and Fox News, but, he explained to Surabian, he wanted to move into real politics by stumping for Republican congressional candidates in the midterm elections. Surabian put together a campaign schedule for him that, from May to November, featured 70 events in 17 states. Among the candidates, he campaigned for was Matt Gaetz, a young congressman from Florida who spent much of his first term loudly demonstrating his loyalty to Trump. Now, Gaetz says, “constantly candidates are begging me to get his phone number, or a photo with him, or a chance for a retweet or an endorsement.”

The president can still be brutally dismissive of his son, grousing about his enthusiasm for firearms or questioning his political intelligence, according to multiple people present for such conversations. But the president is, at heart, a transactional person. As Trump Jr.’s political star has risen, Trump advisers say, so has Trump’s appreciation for him.

Cliff Sims, a former White House communications aide, recalls watching television with the president in the private dining room off the Oval Office one afternoon when Trump Jr. appeared on the screen. “The president stopped what he was doing and turned up the volume,” Sims says. “He literally said to me, ‘He’s really good at this, isn’t he?’”

Trump Jr. is now a key player in the Republican Party’s 2020 operation. He and Guilfoyle have become fund-raising powerhouses, coaxing large donations from high-dollar donors. (Guilfoyle is reportedly paid $15,000 a month by the Trump campaign.) Email solicitations sent out by the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House Republicans’ election arm, under Trump Jr.’s name have so far raised more than $3 million in small-dollar donations.

The greatest measure of his newfound political clout is the heated competition among Republicans to offer the most sycophantic quote about him. Gaetz hails Trump Jr. as “the most dynamic voice that you hear in American politics other than when it’s preceded by ‘Hail to the Chief.’” Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary, calls him “a downright rock star.” Jeff Roe, Senator Ted Cruz’s political strategist, deems him “a next-level, generational talent.” Republicans speak of Trump Jr.’s hunting-and-fishing prowess the way Red Guards once talked about Mao swimming the Yangtze.

In addition to Surabian, Trump Jr.’s innermost inner circle consists of Arthur Schwartz, a New York Republican operative with a reputation for the political dark arts; Tommy Hicks, a Texas private-equity scion and hunting buddy of Trump Jr.’s who’s now co-chairman of the Republican National Committee; and Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA who became friendly with Trump Jr. when he served as his body man during the final months of the 2016 campaign. A little further outside are people like Richard Grenell, who served as Trump’s ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence; Cliff Sims; Sergio Gor; and young Republican congressmen like Gaetz and Lee Zeldin of New York.

Through phone calls and text chains, the group — which Gaetz calls “the wolf pack”— formulates Trump Jr.’s political moves. “It could be fairly argued that Don Jr. and his political team,” a Trump adviser says, “have a better rapid-response operation than the White House communications office has ever had.” And Trump Jr.’s favourite form of rapid response, like his father’s, is the social media post. “He stares at his iPhone all the time,” says a Republican operative who has travelled with Trump Jr. “He’s locked and loaded.”

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump's children Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump AND Tiffany Trump celebrate on the convention floor during the second day session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Tuesday, July 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

In February, Trump Jr. travelled to Iowa on the eve of the state’s caucuses in a show of force. Although his father faced no serious opposition for the Republican nomination, he was leading a group of some 80 congressmen, cabinet members and other Republicans to stump for Trump there and, more important, rough up the Democrats. He was just about to speak at a “Keep Iowa Great” event outside Des Moines when a Jewish protester began yelling that Trump Jr.’s father was responsible for a rise in anti-Semitism. As the protester was hauled out of the rally by security guards, Trump Jr. shouted, “I don’t think anyone’s done more for Israel and American Jews than Donald Trump!”

With the crowd cheering him on, he launched into a tirade against the reporters in the room, then pledged to do everything in his power to help his father win re-election. “We don’t just have to lose,” he said. “We don’t just have to roll over and die because the other side wants us to and their buddies in the mainstream media want us to. That’s not how it works anymore.” He added, “We will fight harder than any people you’ve ever seen for the next 10 months to make sure that this continues.”

At the time, it seemed likely that Trump would win a second term. But then the coronavirus happened, infecting over 5.5 million Americans (including Guilfoyle) and killing more than 170,000 of them, paralyzing the economy and imperilling Trump’s re-election prospects. At the end of the Democratic National Convention this month, he trailed Biden in the RealClearPolitics national polling average by 7.6 points — not an insurmountable deficit, but a daunting one.

Even assuming his worst fears aren’t realized, a Trump defeat in November would pose an existential question for Trump Jr. He has become a figure of genuine political value, but that value remains mostly a function of his status as the premier surrogate for his father. This is the most treasured currency there is in a Republican Party in which political fortunes now rise and fall based on proximity and devotion to Donald Trump — but what happens to that currency if Trump leaves the stage?

At the same time, it is difficult to see Trump Jr. coming fully into his own as a political figure until he does what he struggled unsuccessfully to do in his younger years: escape his father’s shadow. Although he would obviously prefer that his father win in November, people close to him say that, in some ways, having Trump out of the White House would be advantageous for Trump Jr. They use words like “unshackled” and “free” and speculate excitedly about his running for office in Montana or Florida — or, a few dare to dream, even the presidency — in 2024.

Trump has marvelled to aides at the response Trump Jr. received when, before the pandemic, he appeared at Trump rallies, where he was typically greeted with cheers of “46! 46!” (Donald Trump is the 45th president of the United States.) “It’s sort of cool if you’re at a stadium of 15,000 people and they start chanting ‘46’ when you’re speaking,” Trump Jr. told the comedian Jim Norton in February when he appeared on the satellite-radio show Norton hosts with Sam Roberts. Still, he said, “I don’t know that I’d like the day job, and that’s a big part of it.” Later in the interview, he complained that “someone in the mainstream media will write an article” about his cursing on the show. (No one in the mainstream media ever did, but then, “owning the libs” has never required actual owning of the libs.) “Did you ever think, though, that you’d get to be an adult, and then there’d be somebody who wanted to write a newspaper article that you used the F-word?” Roberts asked.

“No, I did not,” Trump Jr. said, “because we’re not adults, guys. The reality is, like, there are no adults in the room anymore.”

Copyright: New York Times Magazine. Republished with permission.