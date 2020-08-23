Paul Hosford: What does Coalition need to do to restore confidence?

If a week is a long time in politics, this government might consider it has plenty of time to stem the bleeding of its self-inflicted wounds.

However, in reality, in a pandemic, and with public support and goodwill quickly ebbing, it has probably two weeks to get its house in order.

Some feel it doesn't deserve more time after a torrid couple of weeks, which has seen it lose two agriculture ministers, control of the public health narrative and confidence.

So what does it have to do get back on track?

To answer that, this coalition government must consider not just the hows and whens of the controversial Oireachtas Golfgate dinner, but the why of the public anger.

A gauge of the public anger could be best felt on Friday's Liveline programme on RTE.

Caller after caller gave emotional accounts of the personal impact Covid-19 had on them or loved ones. The message was clear, we're either in this together, or we're not.

And when it emerged a cadre of politicians, judges and a very senior former RTÉ broadcaster put themselves above public health guidelines at that now-infamous dinner for 80-plus, for many it confirmed the suspicion that there is an elite section of "Official Ireland" which holds itself above the rest of the country.

That suspicion has now extended to every member of the Government - fairly or unfairly - and each proclamation our so-called leaders make will be viewed by the public through the lens that these are words intended for those on the ground, but not those in charge.

Tackling that perception will be the first step in restoring public trust at a time when buy-in to public health measures is crucial.

To do that, the Government made a first step in asking Phil Hogan to consider his position as EU Trade Commissioner.

However, while the Taoiseach and Tánaiste questioned the timing of Mr Hogan's apology, many questioned the timing of their criticism.

By waiting a full 48 hours until Saturday evening, with Micheál Martin having been asked about the issue on Friday's Six One News, there was an impression given that this was merely optics.

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste know that Mr Hogan's role is out of their jurisdiction but to criticise him immediately would put Ireland on a collision course with the European Commission.

So waiting until Mr Hogan was safely back in Brussels was the safest time to fire a shot across his bow.

But to really regain the public trust, communication must improve. No longer can there be press conferences where two of the three government party leaders are in attendance and the Tánaiste's habit of dropping key details before they're announced must be curtailed.

These two factors only serve to feed the narrative that the Government is divided at a most crucial time.

The message given must be clear and concise and any confusion cleared up quickly. The likes of the confusion on the numbers allowed in theatres cannot be allowed to become the norm.

But the real test of this government's strategy will come when schools reopen in the coming days.

This government has pursued opening schools as its ultimate priority - at times at the expense of other things like pubs and public transport and mass gatherings.

The economic and social impact is, they feel, too great to risk if schools aren't reopened. They and the acting CMO assure parents that it is safe, that there is little evidence of widespread transmission among children.

Away from Connemara lamb and petit fours, that is the real challenge this government faces in the coming weeks and it needs to begin with the education minister ditching her low profile.

Norma Foley is hard at work, sources suggest. Nobody believes that she is on holiday and is said to be taking the detail of school reopening seriously.

If this government can see schools reopened safely, it will give it a chance to work out its other issues and attempt to get back on track. If not, the whole thing could come crumbling down.

Failure, it seems, is not an option.