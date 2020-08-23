Will Brady: Time to combine political will, public support and planning vision for Cork City

There has been much speculation about how a post-Covid-19 world will look, as society recalibrates following the gradual relaxation of the public health restrictions.

We hear for instance about both the threats and potential the supposed 'new normal’ will present to our city and town centres. This is accompanied by suggestions that the planning system needs to react — by reinventing policy and practices to reflect a new set of social and economic realities.

It is too early to predict the long-term changes that will characterise the post-Covid-19 world, but the likelihood of fundamental structural reordering is unlikely; the future of our urban centres is neither dystopian nor utopian.

Remote working and online shopping are definitely a more important part of everyday life, but urban centres won’t suddenly lose their locational advantage.

Technology writer George Gilder was wrong when he claimed in 1995 that the Internet meant that “we are headed for the death of cities”— giddy enthusiasts of digital technology generally tend to ignore the enduring importance of place and proximity; cities matter more than ever.

For most people, work will still involve a workplace, whether it’s an office, factory, hospital, cafe, school or a shop. Ultimately, the basic principles of urban settlement — the interaction and concentration of people and places — will continue. The principles of good urban planning also remain intact — putting the right things, in the right places, at the right time.

Although this crisis won’t bring a revolution in how our cities function, it could be used to expedite an evolution in how we treat our city centres.

This refers to a shift away from the notion that city centres are essentially large shopping centres with car parking needs.

In Cork, since the publication of the Land Use and Transportation Study in 1978, planners have been promoting the idea that the city centre should also become a place for living, working, tourism, learning and recreation.

Read More Weather warnings predict 110km/hr gusts and the chance of rivers flooding on Tuesday

Parts of the city centre have since been transformed into much more diverse, attractive places with substantial improvements in the quality of the urban environment, with more people living and working in the city core.

This is the result of a clear planning vision, involving public realm and streetscape measures, careful land use policy, and promotion of mixed uses across the island. However, cars still dominate and degrade much of the city centre; this is damaging the city’s potential.

Shoppers on Patrick St. The street has had a number of high-profile casualties, leading to calls for more flexible zoning to encourage alternative uses. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Covid-19 has had an immediate impact on the retail sector, with a number of high-profile casualties on Patrick St, leading to calls for more flexible zoning to encourage alternative uses.

However, policy that protects the retail function of our main shopping streets is in essence about promoting footfall and vibrancy; I see no real advantage in undermining the vitality of these areas by encouraging substantial amounts of non-retail uses at ground floor.

The intention might be artisan food halls, independent boutiques and Viennese coffee houses, but commercial realities suggest it may just be betting shops, entertainment arcades, coffee chains and fast food outlets.

Of course, the street’s commercial character will inevitably evolve, and strategic exceptions can be considered to accommodate change. There are also ways of promoting mixed-use of buildings by encouraging residential and employment uses on upper floors and secondary frontages, while retaining active ground-floor retail. By repopulating our urban cores with homes and jobs above existing shops, the viability and vitality of existing retail uses will be transformed.

Retail will continue to be a defining feature of the city centre streetscape, despite the growth of online shopping.

What is essential though is to support our existing urban centres by broadening their appeal through ‘place-making’ efforts —improving quality and experience, enhancing public realm, street furniture and walkability, increasing public transport and cycling.

It’s about amplifying their unique selling point — which suburban and virtual environments will never attain — the experiential quality of place. The effect of this will be to make the city centre irresistible; to make it busier; to make more people want to live there, to work there, to be there.

Retail will continue to be a defining feature of the city centre streetscape, despite the growth of online shopping.

Of course, this will be fruitless if additional large scale retail development is encouraged in remote locations; one sure way of inflicting irreparable damage to our main streets will be to divert footfall to out-of-town locations (new shopping centres, retail warehouses, or outlet centres).

The current efforts to reactivate our urban centres present a huge opportunity. These are generally being set out as temporary public health measures to accommodate physical distancing and to reactivate business; these include removing car traffic to enable pedestrianised streets, outdoor seating, and additional walking/cycling infrastructure.

However, when we look at the places in Cork where these are being introduced so far — Princes St, Paul St., Emmett Place, Tuckey St — and see how public space can be transformed - we must ask ‘why hasn’t this happened before now’? These kinds of measures should become the template for a wholesale transformation of the city centre.

Taming traffic in urban settings has a wide range of economic, environmental and public health benefits beyond the Covid context — it’s about putting people at the heart of the urban agenda. Car dependency, not Covid, is the main public health concern for cities like Cork; traffic congestion has serious health impacts (respiratory illnesses, obesity levels), and these too deserve urgent public policy action.

Cities like Cork have a deeply unhealthy relationship with cars, but are realising this is actually holding the city back. Picture Dan Linehan

This is not a war on cars, but on car dependency. Cities like Cork have a deeply unhealthy relationship with cars, but are realising this is actually holding the city back.

The former chief planner for the city of Vancouver Brent Toderian, reminds us that car dependency is ultimately senseless because ‘if everyone drives, nobody moves’.

For Cork, it might inspire an idea like a largely ‘car-free city centre island’ by 2030; between now and then, focus relentlessly on development, densification and docklands — which will, in turn, help to secure investment in transformative light rail, bus and public realm projects.

These transformations, however, should include more than cafe culture, outdoor seating and cycle lanes; the city centre is not just about consumption and movement — it’s also a series of diverse neighbourhoods, an historic and natural asset, and an enormous workplace. This means integrating a diversity of environmental, social and economic priorities to pursue an attractive, liveable and compact city.

These ideas are neither radical nor novel; they have been promoted by planners for decades. The recently announced streetscape plans for the North Inner City focused on MacCurtain St are commendable, but this was first proposed in the Historic Centre Action Plan in 1994. The ‘controversial’ bus priority measures introduced last year on Patrick St were proposed by the Land Use and Transportation Study in 1978.

Indeed, Ireland’s first experiment with pedestrianisation occurred in Cork when cars were permanently removed from Princes St (north) in 1971. It took another 49 years and a global pandemic to extend this success to the rest of the street.

There is no need to ‘reimagine’ the city centre. Instead, let’s just combine political will, public support with planning vision — then imagine what kind of a city we could have.

Anyone can take part in how the City is planned. Cork City Council has launched a consultation process for the new City Development Plan 2022-2028, and making a contribution is easier than ever - click here.

Will Brady is a qualified and experienced town planner and lecturer in UCC.

He is based in UCC’s Centre for Planning Education and Research.