Dr Nicola O'Sullivan: Supporting the wellbeing of teachers during the back to school transition

Dear teacher, how are you?

What has this time been like for you? What have been the highlights and the low times during this pandemic? How can we support you as we ask you to welcome the children of our nation back to school with confident, open arms?

It seems to me these are among the central questions we must consider as Ireland moves towards reopening schools. Not unlike other professions, how teachers feel will play a part in how they approach their tasks. Asking about the psychological and emotional wellbeing of our teachers and responding when necessary is a critical aspect in the preparedness for re-opening schools.

As we emerge from lockdown, there is little certainty about the plan for teachers and students, and their ongoing relationship this September. There is a certain level of anxiety and fear occupying this space as we move from remote teaching to resuming in-classroom sessions.

While plans for reopening vary, one thing is clear: the social and emotional wellbeing and relationships of all involved are central to the process.

Teachers are not immune to the vulnerabilities associated with Covid-19: the isolation, loneliness, loss and the sense of worry and frustration. Teachers, like other professions, were suddenly required to completely change how they work when lockdown was introduced. This is likely to have been very challenging.

You might have continued to worry about a student whom you had kept a close eye on in the classroom, helped out, minded.

Hearing about the massive increase in calls to ChildLine and the increase in cases of domestic abuse might have caused you increased anxiety and worry about children you teach.

You may have had your own personal difficulties with relationships at home, and being at home and managing it all may have been a massive challenge. You may have continued to worry about your most hardworking student who was striving to complete a good year at school in preparation for their final year. You may miss your friends and other teachers.

Some of you might have struggled to manage home working while parenting your own children and supporting their school work.

This, perhaps in the midst of overwhelming fear and anxiety for family members who were at risk or who had tested positive for the virus.

Maybe you lost someone during this time, with little space for the traditional mourning we have been used to. Perhaps some of you were managing boredom or loneliness, trying to stay motivated or feeling of little value.

There are also those of you who were delighted to be at home with your children, housemates, partners or family.

The point is, there is likely a myriad of emotions surrounding the experiences of teachers associated with the pandemic and now as we emerge from the lockdown.

The more sensitive we can be to the emotional needs of our teachers today, the better we will be able to support them now and when schools reopen. The space between how we feel and how we want to feel presents an opportunity to relate and to work collaboratively to improve the emotional environment of our homes and schools.

In the midst of an ongoing pandemic and anxiety about a second wave, the school environment will be impacted. Teachers need our support, our respect and our understanding as they return to occupy this very different space.

My sense is that if we can respond to their requests, open up a space to think about them in a holistic way, they might be better prepared to get on with the task of teaching children.

At the end of March, the team at the Yale Centre for Emotional Intelligence, and their colleagues at the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL), launched a survey to uncover the emotional experiences of teachers during the pandemic. In just three days, over 5,000 US teachers responded to their survey.

They were asked to describe the most frequent emotions they felt each day. The most used words in response were: anxious, fearful, worried, overwhelmed and sad.

Feelings and emotions matter. As teachers return to school, there are likely to be two sets of experiences meeting in that space in the aftermath of Covid-19. There are likely to be two anxious people in the room.

Let’s ask our teachers how they want to experience returning to teaching, how they imagine they would like to feel. Then, let’s do our best to support them with what they need to experience those feelings.

The fact is, teachers cannot do this work alone, their experience and training will help a great deal, but it will be hard to sustain this new type of working without reaching out.

We are living through a global pandemic that many of us could not have imagined at the start of this year. Our teachers might not be in the best emotional shape (like many other professional groups) to face into a new academic year.

If we ignore how they may be feeling, I suspect that we could lose some very good people and our children will miss out a great deal.

Dr Nicola O’ Sullivan holds a doctorate in Social Care and Emotional Wellbeing from the Tavistock and Portman Trust, London. Ag Éisteacht is a registered charity which delivers training to frontline workers, including those working in the education, health and community sectors.