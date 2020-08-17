Cianan Brennan: Government in a sticky spot amid Covid fluctuations and big decisions

The Government is faced with the most unenviable of decisions at the most critical of times, as Ireland spirals towards a second surge in coronavirus cases.

The 200 confirmed cases reported on Saturday was the highest daily load seen since the dark days of mid-May before the first lockdown measures were removed.

Now our curve appears to be trending inexorably upward at a time when very few restrictions are in place and anecdotally social distancing seems to have moved very far down many people’s list of priorities.

The current scenario is a great deal different in many ways to the previous one, however.

For starters, the median age of those presenting with Covid-19 has fallen substantially with the vast majority of new cases now involving people aged younger than 45.

At the same time, the number of deaths has fallen dramatically. On Monday, April 20, the death toll was 77. Over the most recent weekend no deaths were recorded, despite 333 cases being made public at the same time. The relevant conclusion would appear to be that younger people are getting the virus, and are dealing with it for the most part without requiring hospital admission.

Nevertheless, with the number of cases starting to rise at a worrying rate, so too, eventually, must the number of cases that are hospitalised, and inevitably the number of deaths. Over the weekend the number of cases in both hospital and intensive care units doubled, albeit admittedly from a very low base. That was the largest number of admissions since mid-June.

Regarding testing, different messages are currently at play. GPs have been warning that they have been making the largest number of referrals for Covid-19 tests for months.

However, just 5,533 tests were completed on Sunday - a third of the infamous 15,000 figure which the HSE and the Department of Health strived to meet by early May in a bid to reduce waiting times and thus render the State’s contact tracing system fit for purpose.

Different figures have been given for testing times over the past week, with the HSE currently claiming the time from referral to test result is 2.1 days. Yet a Monaghan GP reported on Monday that a patient with young children had been made to wait more than seven days, while symptomatic, before receiving a test.

So what of the Government’s pending decision? It ill be informed by Monday’s meeting of NPHET, and any time such a recommendation has been made by the team there has been little deviation from it by the politicos.

At the same time, it’s hard to contemplate a second national lockdown, particularly given the fact that 12 of the 26 counties account for less than 5% of the 1,026 cases notified in the past two weeks.

Kildare, Offaly, and Laois are, meanwhile, due to exit lockdown on Sunday, yet they account for more than half of those cases.

Add to this a Government which is broadly seen as having failed on the communications front since coming to power, and which has been on recess for two weeks, and you have a puzzle not easily solved.

A dramatic decision seems inevitable, but what can it be? After all, they can’t close the pubs because they never opened, and restaurants have mostly been impeccable in following the public health advice.

Something is needed to jolt the public out of its complacency as we face into Winter. Perhaps it could be enhanced Garda powers, or mandatory masks in public.

Whatever happens, there is one other deeply worrying statistic - of the 86 people who tested positive at the O’Brien Fine Foods factory in Timahoe, Co Kildare at the start of August, 97% of them were asymptomatic, according to the company. If that stat carries across to the general population an entirely new way of dealing with the virus will have to be found. How do you contact trace someone for Covid who has no idea they even have it?

It’s the Government’s responsibility to answer that question with tact and intelligence. Given its less-than-auspicious record in its first seven weeks of existence, it’s hard to be laden with confidence.