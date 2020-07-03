Mick Clifford Podcast: Following the Kinahan money

The recent high profile spat over Daniel Kinahan rising in the world of boxing has thrown up interesting questions about organised crime and sport.

Mr Kinahan has been named in the High Court as a major player in organised crime. Yet outside the country, and particularly in boxing, he was regarded in relatively benign light until recent months.

Security analyst Sheelagh Brady talks to the podcast about how crime and sport have become entangled around the world, how the major criminals are now washing their money and why some are running out of places to hide.