Michael Moynihan: Transport facilities must work for all people to ensure future success

Nothing stirs the city columnist’s blood like an enormous capital project.

Large-scale building, procurement, legal issues, planning technicalities, opposition, support, pro and con. You can’t go wrong.

In Cork, there’s no shortage of such projects, though they’re at very different stages. Take Pairc Ui Chaoimh, which is completed; the events centre, which is very much not completed but is (currently) a medium-term proposal; and the Light Rail Transit (LRT) system which is proposed from Ballincollig to Mahon Point and which can be generously described as a long-term possibility.

With such large projects, a certain level of controversy and dissatisfaction is to be expected. No bookie would give you odds on the chances of avoiding the ‘can’t make an omelette without breaking eggs’ line popping up in connection with any of them, but what’s always surprising is the lack of anticipation of certain challenges. Sometimes a little preparatory groundwork done beforehand would go a long way with acceptance and assimilation.

For instance, I note that in New York a new soccer stadium proposed for the Queens area is to have “City In The Community” emblazoned across it, according to Forbes magazine.

The reason? To embed the facility as a key part of its locality and, presumably, to stave off the possibility of future tensions between the stadium owner-operators and the other stakeholders in that area.

It helps, of course, that the stadium is the result of a public-private partnership with partners ranging from NYCFC, the soccer club which will play there, to the New York City Economic Development Corporation, the City of New York, local councils and community boards, and others.

Involving local authorities in ownership of such facilities should be looked at here more often — it would at least guarantee some level of cooperative interaction.

The original sin of large-scale projects is a simmering tension between the local administration and the project operator-owner. That tension can become a real obstacle to the facility becoming an integral part of the local area and maintaining a working relationship with those local authorities.

(Are we still talking about New York? — ed.

Of course — me.

Pause.

Where were you talking about? — me.

Oh, New York as well. — ed.)

It also helps that the design team is asking questions before the stadium is even built (as of now it’s due to open in 2027). Questions such as whether the stadium will reflect the team’s values, reflect the vibrancy of the city, and renew the heritage of the past?

Very aspirational. The most significant question, though, is whether the stadium is the community's gravitational centre.

This examination should be done before any large-scale facility is built in a city, of course. Rather than a monolith which has little interaction with its setting, a stadium can make itself central to its locality, even if the NYCFC people have a fairly lofty view of how to do that (“Yes, it's a stadium,” one of them told Forbes. “But it's really a shared humanity.”) What would ‘making itself central’ look like in Cork, then?

Events Centre

Consider the events centre planned for Cork.

No, come back. To paraphrase Robert Duvall in Apocalypse Now, some day this building’s gonna be there. Large as life. Seating thousands. Right in the middle of the city, presuming those quay walls overlooking the South Channel hold up, which is not ...

Anyway. The location on South Main Street has to be one of the selling points, close to the very heart of Cork. It could hardly be closer, in fact, to the centre of the city, as originally Cork was the South and North Main Streets.

However, this also raises another question.

Is there not a possibility that having thousands of people spill out of a venue onto an old, narrow street after an event might cause congestion? That those thousands of people might then struggle to get out of that area reasonably quickly before starting the journey home? Given the reasonable presumption that many of those attendees will not be living within walking distance of the venue, how are they all getting home?

'Transit validation'

Perhaps we should consider copying an initiative gaining ground in the States, where many sports stadia — which host games and concerts alike — are located well outside city centres and are not well served by public transportation. In some cases, even the car parks surrounding those venues are so large as to constitute a considerable distance to be traversed in and of themselves.

Hence the concept of ‘transit validation’. This means that if you’re going to a game or concert your ticket for that event also entitles you to free public transport for that day or evening.

The list of advantages conferred by transit validation is impressive. It increases transit ridership and reduces traffic congestion. It saves energy all around while also reducing pollution and carbon emissions. It also costs very little.

The challenge of implementing the measure, however, centres on cooperation among very different organisations — event centre management and transport organisations to name but two in the case of the Cork events centre.

However, if the problem can be seen coming down the tracks doesn’t that make it easier to find a solution long before it arrives?

I choose my metaphors carefully, because when it comes to the last large-scale project there’s at least one predictable complaint incoming — if we go by the experience in other jurisdictions.

The proposed Ballincollig-Mahon light rail system has much to recommend it, even if exposes even more clearly the concentration of transportation resources on the southern side of the city rather than the northern, which has the busiest rail line in the country going through it and a potential station facility unused but practically ready in Blackpool. Readers may as well prepare themselves, however, to hear dire predictions ahead of the light rail system coming online, predictions which centre on the rail system facilitating criminals.

This is a trope which goes back a century in the US — the claim that miscreants avail of train travel to move about and commit their crimes in locations which are a stop or two down the line from their home bases.

Sceptics point out a logical flaw — criminals don’t avail of pre-existing bus services to commit crime? — while adherents cite studies which have shown high levels of crime near transit stations, according to a Citylab report.

The point here is to prepare the way: when this Ballincollig-Mahon line is built, probably around the year 2102, then these concerns are bound to be aired. Expect a long, involved discussion on the exact route before that begins, of course, but wherever the line goes we can leave a copy of this warning in a time capsule along the way — ready to be dug up by those putting the track in place.

Because if there’s anything a city columnist likes more than an infrastructure project to write about, it’s being proven right.