Michael Moynihan: When did it become acceptable to use a mobile phone at the cinema?

(And some people going toas well, no doubt.)
Given my coffee-mate’s artistic tastes, I asked if he had seen eitheror , or both, and was a little surprised with the response, a flat no.
Was he wrong?
I cast my mind back to the second-last movie I went to see (, three out of five stars) and had to admit the essential truth of his assertion.
(The last movie I saw —— one star — had an audience member working on an iPad. Seriously.)
On one occasion I had to ask two teenage girls to leave a showing ofbecause even in the relaxed enforcement regime of the early nineties someone trying to set the cinema on fire was considered a bit excessive.
Going back even further, my own history among the groundlings is hardly spotless either.
I can instance a family trip I had to supervise, as the oldest sibling, toin its first run back in 1980. This began very badly when a close relative, now an upstanding member of society but then a small child, decided he couldn’t make it to the gents and relieved himself in and on the seat.
(If you had suspiciously damp trousers when you saw TESB in the old Capitol, my apologies. All I can say is that a year or two later — was it? — I had a similar enough experience myself in reverse.)