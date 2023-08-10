Michael Moynihan: When did it become acceptable to use a mobile phone at the cinema?

Coffee the other day with a pal at Mahon Point.

As we sipped pensively we were passed by punters headed for the cinema. Many of them were dressed in shocking pink, visibly thrumming with excitement, no doubt looking forward eagerly to seeing the life story of an extraordinary individual whose iron will and sharp decisions bent an entire society to accepting an entirely new world order in which nothing would ever be the same again.

(And some people going to Oppenheimer as well, no doubt.)

Given my coffee-mate’s artistic tastes, I asked if he had seen either Barbie or Oppenheimer, or both, and was a little surprised with the response, a flat no.

Why?

Because of the behaviour of the cinema audience, he said. Specifically, the texting, the TikToking, the scrolling, the Instagramming, the constant beeping and fluting and honking of notifications, the pink and white and yellow lights winking on and off.

“If someone actually answered a phone call I’d nearly be happier,” he said.

“I could understand that, using the phone. But the last time I went to see something in the cinema there was a person filming what was up on the screen, start to finish.”

A scene from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Was he wrong?

I cast my mind back to the second-last movie I went to see ( Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, three out of five stars) and had to admit the essential truth of his assertion.

On that occasion there was no shortage of tell-tale lights to see dotted around the cinema, many lighting up the faces of bored adults. Some of those lights winked on before the film even began and were still going strong, bright as ever, at the post-credit sequence.

(The last movie I saw — Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — one star — had an audience member working on an iPad. Seriously.)

Still, this carry-on is hardly a shock to any sentient being on the planet. The lack of consideration for others is the distinctive marker of our age, after all.

If you travel to work on a regular basis you will see people behaving as though the world’s entire transport infrastructure is finely calibrated for their convenience and no one else’s. Spend enough time in a retail environment and you will appreciate that some of your fellow citizens truly believe there is no alternative to instantaneous compliance with their every whim. The old saying ‘this is X’s world, we just live in it’, became a credo rather than a cliche a long time ago.

This cinema carry-on is striking, however. Someone is paying to go to an event and then ... ignoring that event in favour of the phone they have with them, an item available to them all day anyway. Where’s the logic in that?

There was a time recently enough when cinemas ran advertisements before the main features telling the audience to put away their phones, but that seems to have been abandoned, and little wonder. The necessity to be glued to a tiny screen the size of your palm takes precedence over everything else, including an enormous screen the size of a house twenty feet away from you.

Asking people to turn off their phones for an hour and a half seems to be an absolute non-runner, though I have no idea when the watershed moment came which made this holy writ.

I’m not criticising the cinema staff here, by the way. I’m not sure what the pay rates are these days, but I’m confident they aren’t high enough to compensate people for confronting the entitled and the ignorant. I know whereof I speak, to an extent.

For a few short months, I worked in the old Capitol cinema on the Grand Parade myself while a student, and no one was likely to mistake me for Judge Dredd as I enforced standards of behaviour in the stalls and jumbo seats.

On one occasion I had to ask two teenage girls to leave a showing of Jurassic Park because even in the relaxed enforcement regime of the early nineties someone trying to set the cinema on fire was considered a bit excessive.

To be fair, they left pretty swiftly, which was just as well. I don’t know who I’d have backed in a confrontation between either of them and Steven Spielberg’s Tyrannosaurus Rex up on the screen.

Toilet trouble: The Empire Strikes Back.

Going back even further, my own history among the groundlings is hardly spotless either.

I can instance a family trip I had to supervise, as the oldest sibling, to The Empire Strikes Back in its first run back in 1980. This began very badly when a close relative, now an upstanding member of society but then a small child, decided he couldn’t make it to the gents and relieved himself in and on the seat.

(If you had suspiciously damp trousers when you saw TESB in the old Capitol, my apologies. All I can say is that a year or two later — was it Raiders of the Lost Ark? — I had a similar enough experience myself in reverse.)

The reason he didn’t want to leave his seat, of course, had a good deal to do with the full-on food fight being conducted by about 150 children of varying ages in the cinema, one which may have commenced because someone flicked a Malteser into the back of another person’s head a few rows away.

Ask anyone I ever played with: deadly from about five yards.

All of which is to say that the cinema has often been lively territory, so why the angst about the phone addict two seats over who fancies him or herself an influencer?

Here I make a sharp distinction between the spontaneous eruption of children hopped up on an early-eighties sugar rush, as instanced above, and the studious ignorance of an adult inflicting their choices on all in their eyeline.

There was a time when a visit to the flicks had the quality of refuge to it — if you slipped into an afternoon showing on a wet afternoon the experience could seem slightly illicit, the enfolding warmth and the cigarette smoke — yes — curling up into the flicker from the projector.

Things have reached a pretty pass when we’re wistful for the time when a carcinogenic haze was less irritating than contemporary aspects of a visit to the cinema.

This is not improving any time soon, by the way. I read online that last year cinema chain Cineworld launched a campaign encouraging visitors to its 4DX screenings to get their phones out and create content for TikTok. At the cinema.

The announcement stressed that this was to be done before the actual films began, when the screens featured 4DX special effects, and that when those effects ended the audience would be asked “put away your phones and enjoy how it’s done on the big screen”.

It’s no accident that the audience is being asked to put their phones away, not turn them off, but it hardly matters. This is a small screen world, and we just live in it.