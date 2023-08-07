Terry Prone: Please don’t expose your toes. Ever. And don’t even mention the other thing

Summer is bare feet season. Half the people who normally hide their feet in trainers go to Decathlon and buy sandals for themselves. The other half go with flip-flops.
The RTÉ controversy alerted us to a contradiction in terms: The luxury flip-flop. But for the majority they’re cheap as chips and rightly so.
Under the heading of “small mercies” is the fact that last month being the wettest Irish July ever did cut down a little on sandal-wearing, wellies being more practically applicable.
But the thing is that sandals are like long socks for school kids in the olden times: Once a particular date is reached, sandal-wearers wear the bloody things for a solid awful month or six weeks, regardless of the effect on others.
During that period, they shamelessly parade what should be encased in socks, tights, proper lace-up shoes or — even better — tights and dress shoes with high heels.
The benefit to humanity of shoes with four-inch heels is that nothing so effectively distracts from the natural shape of the human foot. That shape is acceptable in babies. Indeed, it’s tolerable up to the age of about seven. After that, concealment should be legally demanded.
People have no idea how nauseating their own bare feet are. Older men are mocked for wearing socks with their sandals but at least they spare the rest of us from the full nakedness of their pedal digits.
Of which by far the worst are the big toes. The big toes are the giveaways to the whole character of the naked foot. The worst are the ones that tilt drunkenly over towards the rest, with a bulge below the toe itself.
This is what is known as a bunion, and we’re sorry for the sufferer’s trouble, we really are, but bunions are the only excuse for Crocs, those brightly-coloured plastic clogs that, like the cockroach, are hated by all but impossible to kill off.
Crocs conceal the shape of the foot so nobody has to know about your big toe leaning drunkenly left or right.
Not that bunions are the only foot problem from which unfortunates suffer.
Take the hammer toe. If you have hammer toes, it’s like each toe has two speed bumps on its way to the toenail. It is possible to surgically weaken the tendon that scrunches up these toes so that they relax and lie properly, but nobody tells you this is possible.
Mostly, when you get sore spots, blisters, and eventual corns on hammer toes, foot specialists take the easy option and claim it was caused by wearing shoes with high heels, which in fact have nothing to do with it.
The difficulty untreated hammer toes create is that, when their owner puts them in sandals, the lesions show, unless the owner of the lesions conceals them beneath tiny circular Dr Scholl’s corn plasters. Which is worse.
A corn-plastered foot is one of the ugliest things known to humanity.
But a naked foot doesn’t have to be damaged in order to be appalling. I once knew a man whose big toes were like lollipops. They were roundy, fat, and self-satisfied at the nail end, but surprisingly narrow just below. The nails of the big toes were disproportionately small and the toes swelled up around them as if they were going to burst.
Every summer, I gazed into this man’s eyes with such concentration, he undoubtedly believed I found him much more interesting than he actually was.
This was the unintended consequence of avoiding looking at his nearly-naked lollipop feet.