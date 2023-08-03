Michael Moynihan: ‘You’re not going to effect change from within the council chamber’

When Fiona Ryan resigned her seat on Cork City Council in May it took many people by surprise. Ryan was a vocal and visible presence in local politics, and the People Before Profit/Solidarity councillor looked set for a bright career.

When she stepped down, Ryan cited surgeries, a difficult pregnancy, and parenting as contributing to her decision, though she hasn’t ruled out a return to politics.

I thought she might be interested in discussing her experiences as a councillor.

When I began our chat by asking if she felt criticism of Cork City Council was unfair or justified, she said it was “entirely justified” but quickly added some valuable

context.

“On one hand Cork City Council is hobbled by the restrictions placed on it by central government. This has been the case since the financial crash, when the grants mechanisms were withdrawn in favour of introducing local property tax.

“Now the council has only three mechanisms for raising funds that are solely for their discretionary spending — those are raising rents, raising rates, or raising local

property tax. And all of those are extraordinarily unpopular because people don’t see they’re getting a return on what they’re paying. For instance, there is only €200,000 in this year’s budget for maintaining footpaths for the entirety of the expanded city. Our local area committee has €250,000 for discretionary spending and that amounted to seven areas in local estates being tarmacked.

“Obviously €200,000 is nothing in terms of the demand that’s out there, but it’s an example of why people are frustrated.”

This is a reasonable point and an objective reality: The council is strapped for cash and can’t pay for everything that might be described as essential. Fair enough.

“It means that if the council wants to do anything which there isn’t a government grant ring-fenced for, then it’s an automatic no,” said Ryan — who then made an interesting parallel point.

“That’s where my frustration comes from, because so much of the power of local councillors is entirely down to perception.

“Some may have an interest in maintaining the idea that councillors have more power than they do, harkening back to the days — the corrupt days — when councillors could help your sister get a house or whatever, with a nod and a wink. Those days are gone and for good reason.

"My view is that nothing gets done without public pressure or media pressure, and that’s how I operated — trying to amplify voices to try to fight for resources people need in their own communities. That isn’t easy, You only have to look at the Leeside Apartments battle.”

This long-running controversy centred on renters being threatened with eviction from their homes in the city centre, but Ryan points to the challenges involved.

“It’s a very good example of a success, but it took two years, constant organising, RTB [Residential Tenancies Board] hearings, protests, meetings with city council — on and on, before we got a positive result. But that’s what change takes. Putting in [council] motions means nothing. Literally nothing, even if those are passed. That’s what I didn’t like. A motion is passed, and you can say so on social media or in a leaflet, ‘the footpath outside the school is going to get fixed’. But that motion could then go into a black hole and would only be acted upon when the executive are good and ready to act on it.

That’s where the power lies, in the hands of the executive, who are unelected and unaccountable.”

Ryan stresses that her disapproval of the executive is “not a personal criticism, it’s a political criticism”.

“They aren’t accountable, there’s no right of recall, and it’s basically impossible to impeach, for want of a better word, someone.

“They have the right to renew their own contracts, which is what happened with Cork City Council’s chief executive, Ann Doherty — she decided, as is her legal right, to extend her term as chief executive. That didn’t need to be rubber stamped by anyone.”

Why are other councillors not as critical of the executive? Ryan stressed her view that what is achievable for councillors has very little to do with whether they can do business with the executive — “If that were the case there wouldn’t be a place without trees anywhere in the city which has a high concentration of government party councillors” — but points to the ultimate power residing in the officials in City Hall.

“Councillors might get a token extended to them — the Green Party re-established the pact with other parties on city council and could then say, ‘we got the climate action committee, we got the city vehicle fleet electrified’.

“But that committee has no power. And the executive planned on electrifying the fleet anyway because it was under pressure to hit climate action targets set by national legislation. So this goes back to councillors wanting to seem more powerful than they are. And when it comes to councillors wanting to ‘do business’ with the executive or with officials — to me it means they’ve sold their souls for nothing, concrete in action but a lip service committees, and actions that the executive was planning anyway.”

Is there a viable example of something the council does well?

Cllr Fiona Ryan, Mick Barry TD and Leeside Apartment residents.

“If you look at the Leeside Apartments situation that was positive,” says Ryan. “City council has intervened in evictions — the usual argument from the council is that something is legally impossible until it isn’t, and then, under their terms, it is possible.

They’ve met their targets around housing, but the fundamental issue there is that the targets are so low in comparison with the need that it’s difficult to give kudos for that."

“But it shows that it is possible for the numbers of houses needed to be built, but there’s a reticence to go beyond what central government mandates. And that’s a huge problem I have — we need to start building in the docklands, which the private sector has been slow to do, but council will say ‘we’ve met our targets, and that’s good enough’.”

Is it dispiriting to be up against that system?

“No, I went into that with my eyes wide open.

“My primary activism was around abortion rights and doing so long before the Government was taking credit for it. I remember the constant backwardness and refusal to listen, let alone compromise, so I went into local government with that in mind.

“Anyone going into local government has to know that you’re not going to effect change from within the chamber. It’s by bringing people in to the conversation — the voices of working class people, of those struggling the most — into the chamber to pressure change.

“Change doesn’t happen without that pressure, and my entire political experience only reinforces that view.”