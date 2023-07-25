Fergus Finlay: Democracy risks being strangled by the red tape of proceduralism

HISTORY HUB
But that sense could change now because there are sites here all ready to be built on. All it needs is planning permission and then a builder on site.
That’s not what the Gantt chart says. It says something entirely different.
There are all sorts of areas where rules and regulations take the place of compassion or even decency. I could write reams, for example, about the way we treat disabled drivers in Ireland.
It’s one of the big reasons why a country that is one of the richest in the world is failing to deliver. We can’t solve basic quality-of-life challenges because we can’t ever, in any circumstances, find a way through the fog of proceduralism.
We have policies for everything — the right policies, a lot of the time — and the ability to implement nothing. It’s damaging and corrosive and it leads to pent-up frustration in communities that don’t deserve it.
That frustration elected Donald Trump in the States. The slogan ‘Get Brexit Done’ gave Boris Johnson a whopping majority in the UK. If we don’t learn how to implement better, that’s the space we’re creating.