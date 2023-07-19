Michael Moynihan: Why are we ripping up climate plans to accommodate the Freemasons?

Last week we saw the disposal of part of Bishop Lucey Park in Cork to the Freemasons for €1.

The 54 square metres in question are to be used to allow the Freemasons Lodge on Tuckey Street to extend into the park behind, and the proposal has exercised minds, to put it mildly.

As Eoin English pointed out in an in-depth piece on the controversy over the weekend, this disposal had a lot of extra flavour, given what it involved: “ . . . a beloved park, the city centre’s only bit of green space, the felling of trees, a material contravention of the city’s development plan, a symbolic €1 price tag, the relocation of a Chernobyl memorial, and the male-only Freemasons adding a whiff of mystery and intrigue and, for some, a dose of misogyny”.

A little perspective?

Readers should check out the superb thread from Jude Sherry of Anois on social media outlining concerns about the internal work proposed for the premises, but let’s look here at some councillors’ contributions at the crucial council meeting last Monday week.

One councillor said this was about securing universal access to a building that was not accessible to people with disabilities, which is a remarkably generous description of a building synonymous with the very opposite of universal access.

I refer here to the Freemasons’ stance on women, which was clarified, thankfully, by another councillor in the debate on this development. The latter representative reminded other councillors that while the Freemasons are a male-only membership group, women are allowed access to the building.

The Freemasons Lodge on Tuckey Street in Cork city. Under the proposal to extend the building of an organisation that doesn't allow women as members is the condition that women will be allowed into the building. File picture: Denis Minihane

This is worth a closer look: these two contributions point to one of the elementary contradictions in this discussion — the rationale for works in the Freemasons’ building is access, though half the population cannot be members of the organisation which owns the building.

The fig leaf of women being allowed to access the building — well, leaf is generous: a tiny shred of bark, maybe — brings us close to the realm of alternative facts. Women not allowed to become members of an organisation but — but! — granted permission to set foot on the hallowed grounds of that organisation? This is once-in-a-century false equivalence. Olympic-level nonsense. Allowing women to access the building is the kind of rationale which belongs to the 70s. The 1870s.

Other contributions were not quite on this level but still impressive in their general whataboutery.

For instance, the councillor who pointed out that disposal represents just 1% of the overall park space left himself open to the obvious rejoinder. At what percentage does disposal become an issue? 5%? 10%? 130%? Pointing to the small size of the area under discussion is not the argument-settling point imagined, because it suggests the questions mentioned above.

Another councillor took a different tack, pointing to the Freemasons’ charitable work in the community at large. This is considerable — and laudable — with millions raised for groups as various as Médecins sans Frontières, the RNLI, and Simon.

However, as an argument in favour of disposal, it misses the mark. The Freemasons’ charitable work isn’t dependent on annexing some of Bishop Lucey Park. Neither is it a valid reason in itself for annexing some of the park.

In addition, if the charitable works of an organisation can be cited in support of a venture like this, should less edifying works be cited as well to give a fuller picture?

Yet another councillor pointed out that the council disposes of lands to various groups regularly and if the Freemasons weren’t involved here there wouldn’t have been as much controversy; that the issue had been thrashed out during the material contravention debate last year; and that men’s sheds would suffer similar criticism as the Freemasons have, because they too cater exclusively to men.

In order: if Cork City Council disposes of land regularly to various groups, so what? The Freemasons are involved, so there is controversy.

A debate on material contravention of a city development plan doesn’t make material contravention right. And as for men’s sheds being criticised in the same way as the Freemasons . . . when a multi-storey men’s shed with a prime city centre location looks to take over part of one of Cork’s few green spaces, then plenty of criticism can be expected.

As Eoin reported, this development followed a long process with its roots in informal talks between City Hall and the Freemasons — very good news for people seeking permission from City Hall for any project they might be considering — but the details which emerged in the last week or so are intriguing.

For instance, originally the Freemasons had to explain how the extension could be a positive development for the park and the city, with the onus put on the organisation to make access to the building available to public groups for up to 20 hours a month. Clearly, they made a persuasive case, but the above proposal comes with some striking ramifications.

Could organisations with purposes and objectives which are — how to put this delicately? — not in accordance with the ethos of the Freemasons access the building for meetings? If the Freemasons are not happy to accommodate a group then who will adjudicate — Cork City Council?

One of the more emotive elements of the entire debate was the matter of trees being felled in the park to accommodate the extension. File picture: Denis Minihane

Which reminds me — is the council happy to endorse an organisation which excludes women as a meeting place for public groups?

One of the more emotive elements of the entire debate was the matter of trees being felled in the park to accommodate the extension. To be fair, these were not forgotten by one city council official last week who pointed out that cutting down trees “. . . while not desirable, it is unavoidable in the context of providing these essential buildings. Replacement planting to compensate for the loss of these trees is always a condition of these projects.”

What is unavoidable is the conclusion that the term ‘essential buildings’ is doing a lot of work in the above sentence. Schools and hospitals are essential buildings. Bus lanes and disabled parking places are necessary elements of infrastructure.

The Freemasons? Not that essential.

There are other consequences worth considering. The establishment of a precedent with this decision, one which may involve more than 54 square metres and a dozen trees at some point in the future.

The loss of green space in the city on a permanent basis, in addition to the inconvenience and reduced access to one of the few city centre parks while these works are going on. And the implications for the city’s commitment to fight global warming and for its own climate change adaptation plan for 2019-2024.

This last is one of the most disappointing aspects of last week’s events. It suggests that facilitating the obscure activities of a small private club is more important than combatting the great existential challenge of our time, thus conveying an absolutely terrible message to the city at large.

A bad day’s work.