Terry Prone: Advertisers have replaced the church as moral arbiters in mainstream media

The parish priest is out for a walk, one summery evening, when he trips over two naked parishioners. A young lad and a girl, disturbed having a bit of the other. The priest raised his walking stick over his head.

“Are ye comfortable in your sinning?” he demands.

“Please, Father, no,” answers the lad. “The grass is damp.”

The incident figures in a Friel play, pointing to the fact that, 75 years ago, the Catholic clergy were the moral arbiters for most of the nation.

Novelists did their work in a foetal crouch, ostensibly fearful of the ridiculous Censorshop Board but really fearful of the subterranean rule of the Church.

Broadcasters were even more fearful, seeing how even a bit of semi-sexual banter on The Late Late Show could draw a bishop down on the presenter and cause questions to be asked in the Oireachtas.

The weird thing was that the power of the church ran counter to the old saw that “he who pays the piper calls the tune”. The church took in money, rather than paying it out, but it undoubtedly called the tune.

In theory, even in the ’40s and ’50s of the last century, politicians had power. In reality, up to relatively recent times, only a handful of politicians ever faced the Catholic Church down, and some who tried to do so suffered grievously as a result.

The collapse of the Church as moral arbiter could not have been imagined back then, nor could the sequential implosion of the institution over three decades. No single entity stepped into the vacuum thereby created, although, for perhaps a decade, a handful of print columnists did attain primacy in the public debate around moral and cultural issues.

But, while that was happening, the importance of advertisers was looming larger. Importance, rather than power, in the early days.

The female journalists of the ’60s, who owned and contributed to what was still called the ‘Women’s Pages’, were inundated with freebies, particularly in areas like household cleaning, clothing, and beauty products.

Those who wrote about fashion and beauty did particularly well at hoovering up freebies, although some of them asserted their moral righteousness by writing marginally negative copy about them. Just enough to convince themselves of their own integrity.

For a long time, it was a case, to paraphrase a dating app ad currently running on radio, of “when you know, you know”.

A motoring correspondent looked at me as if I needed corrective treatment when, perhaps 40 years ago, I asked him how such a correspondent would manage to write about a car they were testing that proved to be a lemon. And — here’s naïveté on the hoof — how come no motoring correspondent seemed ever to have encountered a vehicular lemon?

“A good motoring correspondent who has been lent a car for a week or more, or who has been brought to another country for a launch with concomitant good food and wine and accommodation, can be relied on to identify some positive point about the car in question,” he said slowly.

(This, it should be noted, is in the past tense. Every now and then, in the present day, motoring correspondents do honestly criticise cars they test-drive.)

For several decades, mainstream media — the only media around at the time — sought to separate editorial decision-makers from commercial decision-makers.

In practical terms, I experienced this within the Irish Examiner long, long ago when I took a pop at a state-supported, semi-commercial transport body. It was a humorous pop and I forgot about it. The CEO of the transport body did not, and some weeks later a friend in the paper gave me the evidence.

“You didn’t notice they’ve stopped advertising with the Examiner?”

“What? No!”

“He told the Examiner powers that be that if they didn’t can you, he would withdraw all his advertising. They told him advertising had nothing to do with editorial and that they couldn’t and wouldn’t try to tell editorial what to do with their columnists.”

Workers make clothes at a garment factory that supplies SHEIN, a cross-border fast fashion e-commerce company in Guangzhou, in Chinas southern Guangdong province. Picture: Jade Gao

The key thing about that episode is that the advertiser was trying to control free speech, trying to prevent criticism of their service from getting to readers, even though the issue was ridiculously minor and I had never suggested people boycott their service. It was minor, and the advertiser’s response was ridiculous. But they weren’t trying to be a moral arbiter.

Increasingly, though, advertisers are taking moral stances. Increasingly, massive commercial entities are using their advertising agencies as vicars to take a new position as moral arbiters.

This is proving to be more effective in mainstream media than in social media, as proven by a recent trip for influencers laid on by Shein, the fast fashion empire, apparently to allow these powerful influencers investigate the employment and other standards exemplified by Shein.

Right. Like influencers — even if they have two million followers, as do some of those on the trip — have any capacity to do investigative journalism.

Shein were following the example of Gregori Potemkin in the 18th century. Potemkin, a minister in the empress’s government and also her lover, is reported to have created fake villages — like the front end of movie sets — along the river Dnieper in Russia when the empress, Catherine II, was due to travel down driver with her entourage.

The fakes would convince the river travellers that building and development in the area was in good shape, as opposed to the desolation which lay behind the fake sets.

The fakes had the advantage of being movable, so when the Empress’s boat pulled in for the night, Potempkin’s lads could, like scenery-changers in a theatrical show, pick them up and move them further up or down the river, so she’d see them again on the next day.

History doesn’t explain why Catherine didn’t eventually say: “Hang on a sec. That building with the four pillars and the three steps looks exactly like the one we saw yesterday. What gives?”

Maybe she wasn’t that good at paying attention, or maybe, like most of us, she saw what she wanted to see. To follow the feeds of the influencers taken to China by Shein is to see her modern equivalents buying Potemkin textile factories hook, line and sinker.

Advertiser withdrawal has been experienced by many major US stars, including Kanye West. Increasingly, advertisers want to be aligned with diversity, fairness, and environmental responsibility.

Over in mainstream media, however, advertisers have undoubtedly replaced the church as moral arbiters.

They get twitchy whenever a star or a station comes close to disrespecting the moral consensus on LGBTI+, trans, or similar human rights issues.

The difference between those businesses and Shein is significant. Shein just wants to polish up its own lousy reputation by throwing money at influencers.

The majority of big businesses, however, want to be aligned with accepted and currently popular values and are prepared to use their advertising budgets to act as moral arbiters.