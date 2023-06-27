Fergus Finlay: RTÉ's top brass need to be accountable or they should all go

Twenty-four minutes. Twenty-four painful, empty minutes. That’s precisely how long RTÉ devoted to RTÉ during the first half of RTÉ’s flagship radio news programme This Week on Sunday. RTÉ put a lot of questions to RTÉ at the start of the segment. In writing. They got a few terse one-liners from RTÉ in response. In writing. Simply saying that RTÉ wasn’t prepared to answer RTÉ’s questions.

RTÉ asked RTÉ to put forward a named selection of RTÉ personnel for interview. RTÉ declined to put forward anyone to be interviewed by RTÉ. It was like that old joke about the bird that flew in ever-decreasing circles until it inevitably disappeared up its own anatomy.

On its website, RTÉ has a statement of values. It’s succinct. It says: “As an organisation and individually, RTÉ will be outward looking, creative, respectful, sustainable and accountable, collaborative and transparent”.

In those 24 minutes, RTÉ utterly abandoned every single one of those values. The bit of RTÉ that was asking the questions didn’t. They were good journalists doing their jobs. But the bit of RTÉ that was supposed to speak for RTÉ, by choosing to hide behind lawyers or accountants or whatever they were supposed to hide behind, did. They betrayed the values they’re supposed to lead.

The whole thing left me mind-boggled. For a couple of reasons.

First, throughout the whole of last Saturday, events were unfolding in Russia that were profoundly important to the whole world. At various points throughout the day, someone most of us had heard about only dimly appeared to be leading 25,000 troops towards Moscow without encountering any resistance along the way. We didn’t know — I don’t think anyone knew — whether we were about to see the end of Putin or the beginning of Armageddon.

Servicemen of the Wagner Group military company sit atop of a tank, as local civilians pose for a photo prior to their leaving an area at the HQ of the Southern Military District in a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, last Saturday.

Late in the day a deal was struck. Putin — of all people — agreed to let them all go if they turned around, and turn around they did. I claim no expertise in geo-political strategy, but I am as certain as it’s possible to be that Putin would not have done that if he believed he could crush them. So his decision to effectively plead with them to turn around was profound. It will, I’m certain, have historic repercussions.

But all RTÉ could spare on its flagship radio news programme was four minutes for a pretty unenlightening interview. And then it went back for two more interviews about RTÉ, filling the last eight minutes of airtime.

But in the middle of the programme, they did devote some time to a strong and challenging interview with the chief executive officer of the HSE about an awful, terrible case of sexual crime in a nursing home, in which the victim was an elderly frail woman. Bernard Gloster answered the questions he could answer fully and honestly. There were questions he couldn’t answer, and he explained why. And he outlined fully what would happen next.

HSE chief executive officer Bernard Gloster.

He was accountable. On behalf of his organisation. He didn’t hide behind lawyers or anyone else. Although the terrible incident about which he was answering questions was before his time, he chose to own it.

We talk all the time in Ireland about accountability. Usually, when the question is asked “who is going to be accountable” it really means “who is going to get fired?” But the first rule of accountability in politics, management, and life really, has to be “who is going to own it?” You could be talking about a mistake, you could be talking about sloppy accounting, you could be talking about a crime, you could be talking about a medical catastrophe.

How often do you hear anyone in responsibility saying “I made that mistake”, or “I let that slip through”, or “that happened on my watch, so it’s my responsibility”? Bernard Gloster did that on Sunday, nobody responsible in RTÉ did.

You can tell me if you like that I have vested interests. I’m on committees in the HSE, I have worked with RTÉ in the past and I have family that work in RTÉ still. And I sort of know, and like, Ryan Tubridy. I think he’s one of the great professionals, I think he has done considerable public service over the years, and I am completely bewildered about how he allowed himself to get into the mess he’s in now.

Nobody, clearly, told him with authority that he had to own his own issue from the outset

But apart from any vested interest I might have, I think all of us have stakes in both of those organisations, RTÉ and the HSE. All of us want to see both of them live up to their published values. All of us are entitled to feel let down when they don’t.

The other word that’s always bandied about — and gets endless amounts of lip service in any crisis — is governance. We talk about it all the time, although we don’t actually do it nearly enough.

Every single crisis we’ve ever had in Ireland — in the charity sector, in the banks, in the public service, even in the churches — has been attributable to a lack of basic (never mind good) governance. You’d think we’d take it seriously eventually, wouldn’t you?

I have a fair amount of experience in this area which has taught me a lot, and I’ve made my share of mistakes along the way. But I also have a friend named Brendan Lenihan, who served on the board of the HSE until recently.

He takes governance really seriously and has probably taught me as much as all my life experiences.

He talks about governance as requiring an understanding of the key relationships. Who are the stakeholders to whom we are responsible? How do we set objectives that meet their legitimate needs? How do we order priorities and ensure accountability? How do we make certain that we know the major risks our organisation and its stakeholder face, and how do we manage them? How do we behave with honesty and integrity, with thoughtfulness and a sense of vision?

When you think about governance that way, you end up asking yourself — “what the hell has gone wrong in RTÉ?”

It’s a great organisation with a proud history. It is a national resource, and it has served us well.

We know the faces of a lot of its 1,800 employees — its reporters, news readers, actors, musicians and singers, presenters, sports broadcasters and panellists.

We know that behind them there are hundreds of creative and talented people putting stuff together, writing, directing, editing, digitising, streaming, doing all the technical jobs that give us a 24/7 service. We’ve always regarded RTÉ as ours, we love to criticise it, and yet we often see it as punching above its weight.

RTÉ hasn’t let us down this week and broken trust with us. Not those people I’ve listed out. Its leadership has let them down. We’ve spent days watching RTÉ swinging in the wind, its leaders hiding when they should be owning, spouting legal jargon when they need to account. That’s where reform needs to happen, I’m afraid. At the top. If they can’t lead, they should all go. Now.