Fergus Finlay: RTÉ's top brass need to be accountable or they should all go

Late in the day a deal was struck. Putin — of all people — agreed to let them all go if they turned around, and turn around they did. I claim no expertise in geo-political strategy, but I am as certain as it’s possible to be that Putin would not have done that if he believed he could crush them. So his decision to effectively plead with them to turn around was profound. It will, I’m certain, have historic repercussions.
He was accountable. On behalf of his organisation. He didn’t hide behind lawyers or anyone else. Although the terrible incident about which he was answering questions was before his time, he chose to own it.