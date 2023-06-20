Fergus Finlay: President needs to stop spouting nonsense about Ireland’s neutrality

I'm sorry, but unless our President knows something I don’t know (always a possibility!), he uttered some terrible rubbish last weekend. Some of it was really unworthy of a man who is regarded (and has described himself) as a public intellectual.

It pains me to say it. And I don’t want that to be interpreted as a suggestion that he has no right to speak.

I have always believed, and argued publicly and privately, that when a President pushes the boundaries of public discourse, as he and a couple of his predecessors have done, it’s a healthy and entirely appropriate thing.

The last time he did this, over our housing failure, he was criticised for speaking at all.

Not only did he have a right to say what he said then, but the content was absolutely right. It was embarrassing for the Government and the political system, and there was no harm in that whatsoever.

He has an absolute right (in my humble opinion) to speak about international security, Ireland’s foreign policy, and the issue of neutrality. The Taoiseach and the Government have, after all, encouraged a national debate and, if you’re having a national debate, there is no good reason why the first citizen should feel excluded from it.

But sadly I have to say it again. He’s talking nonsense.

In case you haven’t had a chance to read his interview, at least as published, he was talking about a four-day consultative forum due to be held this week in Cork, Galway, and Dublin.

'Parlour games'

“Parlour games” he called the forum.

He hinted strongly that it was about pushing us into what he called a “hold my coat” approach to foreign policy led by people who are “strutting and chest-thumping”; that our entire approach was one of “drift” and “crawling” away from the self-esteem of our foreign policy; that we were only interested in listening to people who wanted to abandon our military neutrality — “the admirals, the generals, the air force, the rest of it” he called them.

By having an open, fully reported, debate we are “playing with fire”.

And he dismissed the credentials of the Irish woman who has been asked to chair the Forum — she’s an internationally respected political scientist called Louise Richardson — because she has a title after her name. Dame of the British Empire, apparently — DBE for short.

When I looked it up I read that she was awarded it “for her services to higher education, in particular broadening access to university among disadvantaged students, and for her work on the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine”. It’s not something I’d choose to sneer at myself.

(Higgins has since apologised for this, which he called a “throwaway remark”).

Look, there’s a serious debate to be had here. I know, and have always known, that Michael D has a huge interest in Ireland’s foreign policy — he was an opposition spokesperson on the subject back in the day and he was disappointed not to be offered the Foreign Ministry in the 1992 negotiations on the formation of that government.

He has an absolute right to be heard on all these subjects, and no doubt whatever has important things to say.

By choosing the arrogant and supercilious language he used in the weekend interview, he has, in my humble opinion, hugely devalued the contribution he could make.

We’re not crawling away from anything. There are no strutters or chest thumpers. Nobody is advocating a “hold my coat” foreign policy for Ireland — whatever the hell that is. Nobody is demanding that we “march in front of the band”.

He did say one thing I totally agree with (and I’ve written it here before). The possibility that years will elapse before injustice — especially the injustice to women — is properly addressed in the Defence Forces is a scandal.

The President has honourable and deep credentials in this area too. In that context though I have to say that I found his contemptuous dismissal of Louise Richardson as a “person with a very large DBE” as well beneath him.

As I write this, I haven’t heard any formal government reaction. I suspect they’re annoyed, and I suspect they’ll bite down hard on their annoyance. Paul Murphy, I imagine, is thrilled, and will co-opt the President’s views as quickly as he can. And of course, the row will go on for days.

In Article 29 of our Constitution (capable of being changed only by the people), we commit ourselves to peace and international cooperation based on principles of justice and morality.

When a common defence policy was proposed in Europe, we wrote into the Constitution (same article 29):

“The State shall not adopt a decision taken by the European Council to establish a common defence pursuant to article 42 of the treaty on European union where that common defence would include the State.”

In the 1990s Michael D was part of a government that published a white paper on foreign policy. He didn’t participate in its preparation to any great degree (his boss Dick Spring was the Minister whose idea it was).

There was intense public consultation then too and a lively debate — including from some who believed the whole excess was about undermining neutrality.

That white paper was the last definitive statement of public policy in relation to the huge set of issues (not including Northern Ireland) that have to be dealt with in any discussion of our relations with the wider world and our place in the world.

It’s still available, I imagine, and it was both strong and direct on Ireland’s adherence to military neutrality.

But that white paper was published a few years after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the subsequent reunification of Germany. The world wide web was in its infancy and little was known about its power. The iPhone was invented years after.

In the year the paper appeared, 18 people were killed as part of the Northern Ireland conflict, including two people who died in the Canary Wharf bomb that ended the first IRA ceasefire.

In short, the world has moved on.

The invasion of Ukraine has challenged us, in a way that cannot be ignored, to look at everything with fresh eyes. You could perhaps argue that inviting 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to come to Ireland, or condemning Vladimir Putin’s war, are an abandoning of neutrality — a couple of “hold my coat” gestures, if you will.

I’d argue that the failure to do either of those things would be an abandonment of our humanity.

When this debate happens, as I hope it does, I’ll argue wherever I can that Ireland’s foreign policy should continue to be as independent as it has always been and as open and compassionate as it has always been, and that we should remain one of the leading militarily neutral peace-keeping nations of the world. There are very few such nations in the world and that adds huge value.

I’d like to think in all those senses that I’m on the same side as our President.

But I can’t stop wishing that he’d come down off his high horse and start approaching the argument with some civility for other points of view. If he’s right on the principles, he has nothing to lose.