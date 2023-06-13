Fergus Finlay: Corrupt, dishonest, self-serving turds will be hard to flush away

This week, some of the most distinguished commentators in some of the poshest newspapers and on some of the poshest news bulletins have started using what I’ll have to call lavatorial comparisons to describe the object of their ire. I’m sure the editor of this newspaper would be horrified if I sought to introduce one of the words I’ve read in The Guardian and The Times and heard on the BBC.

My problem is this. I can find a string of more vulgar words to replace the one I’m embarrassed to use, but I can’t find a more refined and polite one that has the same resonance or makes the point that needs to be made.

So apologies, dear editor, and apologies to my refined readers. Please take a deep breath while I tell you that again and again this week I have read and heard that Boris Johnson is a turd who is at last being flushed away.

Anti-EU campaigner Nigel Farage will merit a footnote in history but he exploited the same type of populism as Boris Johnson and Donald Trump. File picture: Yui Mok/PA

I won’t name all the columnists, but I heard it first from Alastair Campbell, one of the most experienced and astute commentators there is. The reason I need to mention it is because I think he’s wrong.

The turds are in the U-bend, for sure. But they haven’t been flushed away. Not by a long shot.

I’m using the plural, because I don’t think it’s an overstatement to say that we (the whole world) are at a point in history where the very concept of democracy is under threat. From at least two turds.

As I was writing this, I glanced at my Twitter feed. There have been 7,375 tweets about Boris in the previous hour or so. By the same token, there had been 17,900 tweets about Nigel Farage in about the same time. And 1,850,000 tweets about Donald Trump. These are three people who have carried extraordinary influence in the world around them — and their influence (at least by that measure) remains huge.

There’s a lot of flushing to be done still.

These three men are among the architects of what has come to be known as post-truth populism. Facts never mattered to them, only the emotions they could generate. And they have always known that the easiest emotion to generate is hate.

Nobody ever voted for Donald Trump because they believed he had economic answers — he convinced them that he really hated the people they hated. Nobody followed Nigel Farage because they thought he was trustworthy — he convinced them they were surrounded by enemies. Nobody ever voted for Boris Johnson because of his integrity — he convinced them that he was a master of soundbites who could get things done.

Images contained in last week's indictment against Donald Trump provide an apt metaphor for the former US president's outlook on the country he purported to serve: Official classified documents stacked in a bathroom at his Florida estate. Picture: US Justice Department/AP

When the history of this period is written, Nigel Farage will be seen (in the footnote he will merit) as someone who helped to manipulate public opinion into a terrible and long-lasting act of self-harm.

Johnson and Trump will hold special positions in the pantheon of people who built political careers on the entirely false premise that they were on the side of underdogs against some powerful and mysterious elite. Both utterly corrupt, both utterly self-serving, both pathologically dishonest.

Johnson and Trump will also hold a special place in history because of the number of people they allowed to die through their neglect and dishonesty. They both presided over the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, and neither of them gave a damn about how it needed to be responded to.

Both feared loss of popularity because of the hard decisions that needed to be taken so both avoided taking them. And lied about it, repeatedly. As a consequence of their negligence and dishonesty, hundreds of thousands of people died who didn’t need to die.

Johnson’s and Trump’s apologists point to the success of vaccine programmes — both men have barely stopped short of claiming credit for the invention of vaccines — but when the inquiry into the management of the pandemic in Britain is complete, I think it is fair to assume that the verdict on Johnson’s first year will be devastating. More of the necessary flushing, with any luck.

When Trump lost to Joe Biden in 2020, I celebrated. I wrote here that: “There has never been a politician in any of our lifetimes whose only purposes were greed, self-aggrandisement and self-indulgence.

"He stood for nothing, and anyone who tries to build a movement around his character, philosophy, or ideas will find they have built a hollow shell.

The good news, I believe, is that we’ll shortly never have to think about him again.

Good heavens how wrong I was. We’re still obsessed with him. He has now been accused of hiding secret documents — including in a bathroom at his Mar-a-Lago estate — that reveal aspects of America’s military vulnerability.

Imagine. A former president of the United States, carrying around paperwork that can do immense damage to his country and refusing to give it back. If he’s found guilty of that, how can they avoid sending him to jail?

There was an Irish politician once of whom it used to be said he needed to be in high office because it was the only way the banks wouldn’t come after him. There have been European leaders who have clung on and on because their countries have a tradition of criminal immunity for senior office holders. More and more it looks as if Trump needs to be re-elected so he can become the boss of the prosecutors.

The arrival of Boris Johnson and Donald Trump into leadership positions in two of the world’s most important democracies brought with it a new level of corruption and dishonesty. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

But the real issue is the poison they have spread. The arrival of Johnson and Trump into leadership positions in two of the world’s most important democracies brought with it a new level of corruption and dishonesty. No matter how many adoring acolytes and followers they attracted, their behaviour led to a gross erosion of trust.

Sometimes in situations of domestic violence, a child who has witnessed his mother being beaten by his father will blame his mother, because if he blames the perpetrator there’s no going back. It often seems like that with the supporters of these two men — they can never admit that they were politically abused by a charlatan.

But the deeper poisons of Maga and Brexit have led to what seems like a permanent rise of intolerance and hate in the UK, and worse in the US.

Right now it seems inevitable that the next presidential election in the US will be accompanied by a crescendo of violence and threats of violence. Even if physical attacks are avoided, the tone that will be set will be the most brutal in our lifetimes.

Supporters of former US president Donald Trump outside his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida on Sunday. They will probably never admit they were politically abused by a charlatan. Picture: Evan Vucci/AP

At the heart of all this, a deep right-wing agenda has taken hold. Misogyny, inequality, intolerance, class distinction, a tax system skewed in favour of wealth, a set of public provisions defined by privilege, the gradual erosion of rights — those hallmarks of old politics are now the hallmarks of the new.

Johnson and Trump have no ideology except greed and selfishness. But for their own ends they have led and facilitated the emergence of a politics that borders on fascism and a brand of economics that is inherently cruel. For that reason above all, these two turds need to be fully flushed down the toilet of politics into the septic tank of history.