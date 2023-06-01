Michael Moynihan: If you want a commute filled with danger and pinch points, try mine in Cork

In a recent bout of one-upmanship a pal of mine offered his morning drive as the pinnacle.

Not of serenity or smoothness, but as the ultimate in awkward stops, in traffic pinch points, in sheer danger. Nothing came close, he said. It’s like Paris-Dakar. With a touch of Fury Road.

I offered my own commute through Cork in comparison. A few minutes from the front door it’s down to the South Link from the Boreenmanna Rd, for the first problem. Because there isn’t a yellow box at the intersection, impatient drivers who are already on the link, coming cityward from the Kinsale Rd roundabout, clog up the space (which would be kept free by a yellow box).

And this in turn means traffic backs up the slip down from the Boreenmanna, with cars fighting their way across two lanes from the school entrance nearby. Once the traffic lights go green, drivers coming from the Boreenmanna have to edge across the near lanes on the link to make a right turn into the far lanes.

This leads to such outbursts as "what are you doing?" from the drivers heading towards the Kinsale Rd roundabout when they’re blocked in turn, though I am editing that quotation heavily.

OK: Onto the South Link and roll down to the Elysian — hard right to loop around it, and you end up nudging along Albert St. As you do, you notice — right ahead, in fact — there is a yellow box, clearly aimed to smooth the passage of cars from Albert Rd which is on your right as you approach.

Vehicles coming along Albert St towards the river almost never roll onto that yellow box to block it up — yet every driver coming from Albert Rd feels entitled to straddle those yellow cross-hatched lines. File picture: Larry Cummins

This yellow box is a curious psychological phenomenon all its own, however. Vehicles coming along Albert St towards the river almost never roll onto that yellow box to block it up — yet every driver coming from Albert Rd feels entitled to straddle those yellow cross-hatched lines.

Therefore when the lights go green on Albert Quay the cars on Albert St can’t get through because the yellow box is clogged with vehicles already (lots of buses for some reason, which must be coming from a bus park somewhere out beyond Albert Rd.)

This has ramifications looping back before Albert St, in front of Aldi and Affidea; it means cars coming in the link see the trouble to their right, decide to continue along Eglinton St with the aim of making a right onto Albert Quay...

In short, the Elysian often looks like a lighthouse with a sea of cars frozen solid all around it. Past this zone it’s across Michael Collins Bridge to make a left along Penrose Quay. Tricky: you have two lanes coming from your right as you do — the cars coming from east of the city, along from Horgan’s Quay.

Trickier: Some of those vehicles need to get to the far left-hand lane to turn across Brian Boru Bridge, so they’re fighting their way against the vehicles coming off Michael Collins Bridge. And some of the latter are trying to get across to the far lane for Ship St or Brian Boru St. They meet a bus from Youghal or Waterford trying to get to the bus station... anyway, shenanigans result.

Onwards: Head along the riverside to Camden Place, where it intersects with Christy Ring Bridge. There are two lanes, the left offering routes across the bridge mentioned, across to Pope’s Quay and up Mulgrave Rd, and also a right turn to Blackpool; the right lane just offers the right turn to Blackpool.

The left-hand lane can be an issue because it’s often used by lorries heading north out of the city, not always great news for small vehicles which are heading north as well because it’s a right-angle turn and a lorry which is changing course needs more room than may be available if that smaller vehicle needs to . . . put it this way, it can be a bracing experience first thing in the morning to find yourself eye-to-hubcap with an enormous truck wheel when you were just making a right turn.

So much for the trip to work. What about the reverse journey?

There’s potential here for a couple of classic encounters. Take the Christy Ring Bridge route back, which sees you turn left onto Lavitt’s Quay.

As Patrick’s Bridge gets closer, drivers begin to think: what is happening here with the buses? For buses to get onto St Patrick’s Street from Lavitt’s Quay it can be pretty hairy. The traffic coming against them, from Merchant’s Quay, isn’t always very forgiving, which can leave a bus stranded at the top of St Patrick’s Street.

Complications for the vehicles behind it as a result, but if they slip past on the left to get down Merchant’s Quay there’s often a little queue of vehicles behind a... bus at a stop, just where the old public toilet used to stand. Hence the diving back into the right lane heading east on Merchant’s Quay. And the resultant beeping.

Get through that spot and there’s one of your columnist’s favourite challenges — heading from Albert St around to the right, through traffic lights back to the South Link.

There are three lanes on the link, but one of those, the far left, terminates at the service station a hundred metres further on. This is an unpleasant surprise for drivers unaccustomed to the area, particularly as the painted road directions at the lights are generally worn away.

Consequently, even the experienced driver can be surprised when, toddling happily in the correct lane, a newcomer on that driver’s left suddenly realises his own lane is coming to an abrupt end, and he needs to pull out with immediate effect.

If a game of Russian roulette on the link doesn’t appeal to drivers then take an alternative route by hanging a left coming off the Michael Collins Bridge and proceeding along Albert Quay.

This brings them close to what is, for this writer, the single most dangerous stretch of road in Cork. If a driver takes a sudden fancy for a burrito in the Marina Market, for instance, and decides to hang a left onto Kennedy Quay, then he or she cuts across a cycle lane which curves around from Albert Quay on into Victoria Rd.

This little pocket of road infrastructure is an accident waiting to happen, frankly: it’s surprising that a couple of bollards haven’t been erected for safety purposes. Your columnist has seen more than one car zip narrowly past a cyclist here, unable to resist the siren call of the Marina Market and thereby coming within inches of a different siren call.

Kennedy Quay. If a driver takes a sudden fancy for a burrito in the Marina Market, for instance, and decides to hang a left onto here, then he or she cuts across a cycle lane and possibly narrowly past a cyclist. File picture: Larry Cummins

A related aside: in a lot of places in Cork there are traffic measures in place, as noted above. They just aren’t observed — or enforced (Albert St’s yellow box is 50 yards from one of the biggest Garda stations in Ireland).

As people have been saying at BusConnects meetings all over Cork, if the existing traffic measures were enforced, how much new infrastructure would actually be needed?