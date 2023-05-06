Michael Clifford: Time to ditch political posturing, Paddy

Last Wednesday, Paddy Cosgrave tweeted home from Rio de Janeiro, striking another blow for freedom. He was hosting the first Web Summit outside Europe.

The Web Summit is Paddy’s brainchild, a highly successful business in which thousands of people from technology industries come together for conferences and networking.

Even if Web Summit Rio was running as smoothly as a baby’s bottom, one might think that Paddy would have had his hands full last Wednesday, in a good way. The place was rocking with “tech bros” as they are known.

This represented a major leap forward for his business. He must have been up the walls.

Despite such excitement and business and millions banked, Paddy still had time to turn his gaze back across the Atlantic in his crusade to root out corruption in Irish politics.

“I have sent the below submission to the clerk of the Dáil concerning the Tánaiste’s breach of Standing Order 71 last Thursday,” he tweeted. The tweet had an attachment in which Paddy complained that Micheál Martin had claimed under Dáil privilege that he (Cosgrave) was “backing and/or funding a political organisation whose agenda is to take down the government.”

There were a few other issues too in relation to a contribution Martin made on April 27. There may well be a sound basis for Paddy’s complaint.

Either way, for the many wealthy and powerful interests with whom Paddy interacts abroad, his tweet must have been worrying. Now the Irish Junta are attacking him in the national parliament.

Already, the view abroad of Paddy’s Ireland would suggest that it is a kleptocracy in which corrupt Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil run the country through their “cronies”.

The press is entirely useless, operating as a tool for government propaganda. Only a few media outlets, with which Paddy is connected, are holding power to account. And the police are dangerously corrupt — “a private security force who protect Ireland’s upper middle class,” according to Paddy.

If all of that didn’t make the foreign tech bros worry for Paddy, surely the fall-out from the verbal assault on him in the national parliament did. In its aftermath, Paddy tweeted: “Following armed attacks on my family home, my wife, and endless threats on my safety for helping to expose the criminality & corruption of politicians & business people in Ireland, I now have to travel with a three-person private security team — all former military personnel.”

Paddy's world

Paddy’s Ireland, as observed through the Cosgrave lens, sounds like a cross between Russia today and Columbia during the cocaine wars.

The tech bros must have fretted that this gilded entrepreneur would be arrested at Dublin Airport on his return from Rio and held without trial.

Certainly, if you were looking for a rules-based society with solid democratic institutions in which to invest money you’d be giving Paddy’s Ireland a wide berth.

The issue which prompted Micheál Martin’s outburst in the Dáil concerned a story that had been published by The Ditch website, which Mr Cosgrave funds, about junior minister Niall Collins.

A 2015 photo of Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin and Niall Collins TD. Mr Martin launched an attack in the Dáil against The Ditch in defence of Mr Collins.

For days Collins was trending on Twitter, the subject of sustained and trenchant comment. Much of it cast him as irredeemably corrupt. More than a few openly suggested he should be in prison.

His personal character was eviscerated as if he was a depraved member of a junta, lording it over the downtrodden peasantry.

Paddy’s contributions weren’t as personal or demented as that, but he did surf the wave, repeatedly referencing the Collins case as another sick example of the corruption at the heart of the state and the fraudulent mainstream media.

Niall Collins’ “crime” was to fail to recuse himself from a local area meeting of Limerick county council 16 years ago at which the proposed sale of a site came up for mention.

Collins’ wife had earlier expressed an interest in buying it. She did eventually, at a price of €148,000 which was €38,000 higher than the original bid.

At the meeting in question, the executive recommended the sale, the seven elected members all agreed and there wasn’t even a contested vote.

Best practice would have seen Collins recuse himself, but casting a failure to do so as a serious incident of corruption would be laughable if it weren't so serious.

The Ditch, which has done some excellent work, didn’t hit the jackpot here.

What did occur is the whole affair was distorted, misrepresented, and exaggerated beyond reason on Twitter

These days an increasing number of people get their news on forums such as Twitter. What matters is the headline, the sting of the tweet, the narrative, and whether some anger can be surfed on the item.

Factual reporting, usually buried in an attachment, is an optional extra that most don’t bother with. In the Collins story, all that matters is he is a Fianna Fáil minister and he did something that can be used against him. Enough.

Another exhibit of how hopelessly corrupt the country is. Boring stuff like evaluating or criticising public policies and administration can’t hold a candle to the banana republic narrative online.

What was interesting about the outrage this time around, however, was who gave it a skip. There was no righteous indignation from most of the opposition parties.

Sinn Féin in particular demonstrated quite amazing discipline in staying schtum on Twitter while the storm raged. Even when the affair took off in the Dáil the criticism of Collins was half-hearted from all opposition parties bar People Before Profit.

Sinn Féin, Labour, and the Soc Dems know that Paddy’s Ireland is a convenient mirage but at this point of the electoral cycle potentially a dangerous one

One day, in Paddy’s Ireland, it may be demanded of them that they account for everything they ever did since first receiving their confirmation money. They also know that if, or more likely when in Sinn Féin’s case, they are in government a different wealthy businessman might detail intrepid reporters to dig up every piece of paper ever generated by or about them.

And they know that, unlike Paddy, they are fallible human beings who may not have done everything exactly as it should be done, just as Niall Collins didn’t at a local area council meeting 16 years ago.

The opposition, apart from People Before Profit, which has no genuine aspiration to govern, appears to be paddling gently away from Paddy’s Ireland.

Meanwhile, Rio went down a bomb. Next big step for the Web Summit is Qatar in 2024. Yes, Qatar, that despotic outpost which is rife with corruption, the exploitation of vulnerable workers, where the dictatorial rulers consider non-heterosexuals to be some form of vermin.

This should be a fertile battleground for a warrior of truth and justice like Paddy. No doubt he is already sharpening his tweets, girding his loins to call out the government and bring ‘em down, his armed guard keeping him from harm’s way.

Rooting out institutional corruption in Qatar should be no bother to him. The place will seem like a holiday camp after what he has come up against in the kip he has fashioned from this country.