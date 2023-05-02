Fergus Finlay: Micheál Martin's attack on Paddy Cosgrave and 'The Ditch' was unwarranted

Did you watch Joe Biden at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner the other night? Great, wasn’t he? He poked fun at himself, especially at his age. And he poked fun at the media organisations that have attacked him mercilessly. I particularly like the line about all the Fox personalities turning up at the dinner because they can no longer afford to turn down a free meal.
He didn’t just mention a free press in passing — he defended journalists under persecution, he talked about the truth always mattering more than lies.
I admit it. I was confused. The attack the Tánaiste launched on The Ditch was (in my humble opinion) completely over the top, and actually quite out of character.
Let me give you a tiny example.
Last week I wrote here about the experiences Irish women have, throughout their lives, of sexual violence. The article was based on a careful and scientific study by the Central Statistics Office.
Fergus Finlay: We have an epidemic of sexual violence on our hands https://t.co/j0NDTu7ZW9— Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) April 25, 2023
It was immediately inundated by racist bilge of the worst kind, by dozens of hashtag warriors with identifiers like “Ireland is full” and “No to open borders”. One after another they claimed that what the study showed was an increase in sexual violence against Irish women by foreign men.
Utterly, completely, untrue. Utterly, completely, poisonous. And probably — saddest of all — they all believe each other.
Paddy Cosgrave is delighted to quote other people’s descriptions of his company Web Summit as “the Olympics of tech” and all that stuff. Here’s a thought.
I wonder would he ever be interested in, which his company funds, taking a really hard look at how corrupted public discourse has become on the various platforms that make the Web Summit possible, how poisonous and dangerous that entire world is becoming, how it has enabled lie after lie to predominate.