Fergus Finlay: Micheál Martin's attack on Paddy Cosgrave and 'The Ditch' was unwarranted

Did you watch Joe Biden at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner the other night? Great, wasn’t he? He poked fun at himself, especially at his age. And he poked fun at the media organisations that have attacked him mercilessly. I particularly like the line about all the Fox personalities turning up at the dinner because they can no longer afford to turn down a free meal.

But it was all done with a disarming grin. It was also a useful reminder, perhaps not for the first time, that Joe Biden quite likes to be underestimated.

But the core of that speech was a passionate defence of free speech. Especially a free press, which he accurately described as a pillar — perhaps the pillar — of a free society.

He didn’t just mention a free press in passing — he defended journalists under persecution, he talked about the truth always mattering more than lies.

US president Joe Biden and Jill Biden arriving at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday when he delivered a passionate defence of journalism. Picture: Carolyn Kaster/AP

I watched the speech on Youtube after earlier watching Micheál Martin in the Dáil, talking about a very small media outlet that has done a lot of substantial and substantiated work uncovering the kind of things politicians prefer to remain uncovered.

I admit it. I was confused. The attack the Tánaiste launched on The Ditch was (in my humble opinion) completely over the top, and actually quite out of character.

I know Micheál Martin well enough to know that one of the things he’d die on the ditch for (if you’ll pardon the expression) is a free and independently minded media.

Sure, he’ll kick back against criticism, which he’s entitled to do. But it’s not his way to seek to deflect criticism of a junior minister by launching a full-blooded attack on the entity that found some stuff in the minister’s closet.

The first rule about being in political life needs to be clear — and this is by no means the first time I’ve written this. If there’s something that you’re thinking of doing, but you really wouldn’t ever want it to appear in the media, then don’t do it.

The public interest

Everything The Ditch has uncovered, and substantiated through painstaking research, falls into that category of things people would rather not see reported.

But the public interest has been served every time those stories have been published. (Which is not — by a long stretch — the same as saying that anyone who falls foul of The Ditch should immediately resign.)

So the attack was unwarranted.

It’s pretty clear that there’s no love lost between the Tánaiste and The Ditch, and that’s true of both sides of the argument.

Eoghan McNeill, the editor of 'The Ditch' website, which has served the public interest with the information it has uncovered. File picture: The Ditch

On Sunday, the editor of The Ditch told RTÉ’s This Week that he had been critical in the past of people who defended Micheál Martin on the grounds of his basic human decency.

That’s an astonishingly childish position to take up.

All the best journalists I’ve ever known are capable of being as tough as nails on the politicians under their microscopes, while acknowledging good and bad human qualities.

It may be that Micheál Martin thought a tribal shout-out might be helpful to his beleaguered troops.

That certainly didn’t work — it just gave a damaging story more legs.

Or it may be that he’s just fed up to his back teeth with Paddy Cosgrave, the CEO of Web Summit, which will invest €1m in The Ditch in the next five years or so, according to the website’s editor.

Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave. 'The Ditch', which Web Summit helps fund, serves the public interest with information it uncovers. But Mr Cosgrave himself dismisses many whose views diverge from his with terms such as 'hypocrite'. File picture: Horacio Villalobos/Corbis/Getty

I wouldn’t blame the Tánaiste for that. Mr Cosgrave describes himself as always hopeful for a new and better Ireland. His pinned tweet on Twitter says: “There’s an entire generation now demanding a more decent & progressive society & economy. It’s inspiring to watch. Change is coming.”

Right. But, in the meantime, anyone who disagrees with Mr Cosgrave is a hypocrite and a toady. Everyone in politics, more or less, is a shill. In the last day or so this passionate defender of free speech has said that the integrity and professionalism of an honest and tough journalist should be questioned. Because, horror of horrors, the same journalist has written that Micheál Martin is “committed to his country”.

Another highly respected academic was dismissed in the last day or so as a hypocrite. Her crime, it seems, was to say on the one hand that the use of the term “shite hawks” to describe people in the media was inappropriate, and on the other, to retweet some material mildly critical of The Ditch.

You can spend hour after useless hour reading Mr Cosgrave on Twitter. You might come to the conclusion, as he has himself, that he is one of Ireland’s greatest heroes of the modern world. Or you might decide he is a royal pain in the you-know-what, with a massive chip on his shoulder. I’ll leave that up to you (I’ve pretty much decided).

For the record, I don’t think the two journalists who run The Ditch have the remotest interest in developing a toxic atmosphere around public discourse and politics in Ireland. I do think Mr Cosgrave does like spreading toxicity around, but he’s a bit sort of specialised — clearly not to everyone’s taste.

But behind all of this — and bear in mind most of it exists on social media — the really frightening thing is how much it (social media that is) feeds an increasingly poisonous and vicious discourse.

An example of online toxicity

Let me give you a tiny example.

Last week I wrote here about the experiences Irish women have, throughout their lives, of sexual violence. The article was based on a careful and scientific study by the Central Statistics Office.

The study didn’t show trends in sexual violence, apart from suggesting that things hadn’t got any better in a quarter of a century. My article didn’t show trends either because that data simply isn’t there.

The Irish Examiner posted my article on its Twitter page.

Fergus Finlay: We have an epidemic of sexual violence on our hands https://t.co/j0NDTu7ZW9 — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) April 25, 2023

It was immediately inundated by racist bilge of the worst kind, by dozens of hashtag warriors with identifiers like “Ireland is full” and “No to open borders”. One after another they claimed that what the study showed was an increase in sexual violence against Irish women by foreign men.

Utterly, completely, untrue. Utterly, completely, poisonous. And probably — saddest of all — they all believe each other.

Paddy Cosgrave is delighted to quote other people’s descriptions of his company Web Summit as “the Olympics of tech” and all that stuff. Here’s a thought.

Addressing online toxicity

I wonder would he ever be interested in The Ditch, which his company funds, taking a really hard look at how corrupted public discourse has become on the various platforms that make the Web Summit possible, how poisonous and dangerous that entire world is becoming, how it has enabled lie after lie to predominate.

What is it he says again?

“There’s an entire generation now demanding a more decent & progressive society & economy. It’s inspiring to watch.”

If he were to use his power and resources, as well as attacking whatever corruption he sees at home, to really expose the corruption and toxicity all around us in his world, the world from which he makes (I hope) a handsome living, I reckon that would be truly inspiring to watch.