Elaine Loughlin: Opposition have little to add to positive moves on housing

THE Government’s approach to housing isn’t perfect, but Sinn Féin and others need to realise that constant moaning won’t deliver a single home.

At this stage, Mary Lou McDonald and her party colleagues must be sick of listening to their own voices when it comes to complaining about even the positive moves that are happening in housing.

The sheer determination to dismiss every single idea the Government comes up with as a failure before even reading the details

may make for soundbites on social media but is cynical in the extreme.

This week Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien announced three not insignificant measures that aim to kickstart construction where planning permissions have been granted; roll out thousands of cost rental homes; and encourage owners of vacant and derelict properties to bring them back to life.

The measures have been backed up with significant funding to the tune of €1bn.

People who want to refurbish properties not currently in use, for example, will get €50,000 for a vacant property and €70,000 if the home is declared in a state of dereliction.

The Croí Connaithe scheme, launched last July, had received around 1,600 applications even before the grants were this week increased by €20,000 and the criteria widened to bring in newer homes and properties that will be rented out once refurbished.

The Government has often been attacked for continuing with stale policies that simply don’t work. It’s a criticsm that has been at times warrented.

But the expansion of the Croí Connaithe scheme is the third time O’Brien has broadened the scope of the grant, which when announced last year was limtied to houses located in towns and villages.

The changes made show a willingness by the minister to take an agile approach if it means bringing more properties into the system.

'Enormous difference'

Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan said his office received more than 70 inquiries about the scheme within 24 hours of the increased funding being announced.

“I think this will make an enormous difference to people looking for houses, particularly in rural Ireland,” he told the Irish Examiner. “People are looking at existing houses, houses that maybe are in the family that have been derelict for some time, maybe because it was a grandparents’ home, and it hasn’t been used for 10 or 15 years.

“They are now looking at that house and they’re saying that it’s an option.”

At a press conference to announce the measures, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan stressed that bringing older buildings back into use not only helps to address the housing crisis but is also the most environmentally friendly option.

However, the reaction of Sinn Féin was a completely negative one.

Just hours after the measures were approved by the Cabinet, McDonald was on her feet in the Dáil excoriating the latest approach and accused the Government of “scrambling about, clutching at straws, trying to save a failed housing plan. It is doubling down on failure".

McDonald told the Dáil that the “gamechanging answer” to the housing crisis is for the State to intervene directly to build thousands of homes on public land.

Of course, she had a very valid point to make. With almost 58,000 households on the social housing waiting list, the State needs to ramp up construction of homes and at speed.

She continued: “I do not know whether to be more taken aback by the Taoiseach’s sense of self-congratulation or the obvious inertia in which he wallows at this point in time. Where I come from, Housing for All is more popularly known as housing for no one.”

Housing for All has not done what it says on the tin but to say the Government’s blueprint is not delivering any homes is incorrect.

Last year saw the highest level of new-build social housing since 1975. The Department of Housing says 10,263 social homes were delivered in 2022 through build, acquisition, and leasing. This included 7,433 new-build social homes and 1,757 affordable homes.

O’Brien has pointed to “a strong pipeline” for this year, with more than 19,000 social homes either on-site or at design and tender stage. In 2023, funding is in place to deliver 13,130 social homes, including 9,100 new build homes and 5,500 affordable homes.

While certainly not housing for all, the plan is delivering housing for some at least.

But social housing alone is not the silver bullet and will not tackle the other issues, which McDonald herself highlighted in her criticisms this week.

“Rents are extortionate, house prices are through the roof, and rising mortgage interest rates put the possibility of buying a home beyond the reach of so many first-time buyers,” she went on to say.

The construction of social homes, which McDonald cited as the gamechanger will not address the needs of those who will continue to require private rented accommodation, but a cost-rental model of housing might.

O’Brien said the newly announced subsidy of up to €150,000 per cost-rental unit will deliver between 4,000 and 6,000 new properties that will be rented out at least 25% below market rates.

The minimum tenure will be 50 years, giving tenants further security.

Neither would a plan solely based on social housing solve the problems facing those trying to get a foot on the property ladder.

The scrapping of local authority and water connection levies over the next 12-months, which will see building costs drop by an average of €12,650, is an intervention which O’Brien said is “fundamentally an activation measure” to “ramp up housing supply”.

It remains to be seen whether this cost reduction is passed on, but encouraging developers to immediately kickstart construction on sites where planning permission is obtained will increase supply.

In a press release issued after O’Brien’s announcement, Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Éoin Ó Broin took aim at a number of “badly designed” housing schemes including Croí Cónaithe Towns, Croí Cónaithe Cities, and Project Tosaigh.

“Darragh O’Brien’s housing plan is not working. Tinkering around the edges of poorly designed schemes won’t fix that,” he said.

However, the only suggestion put forward in the release was a change of government.

'Predictable' criticism

Later, O’Brien described the criticism as “entirely predictable”.

“When I look at Sinn Féin, I look at the options that we have brought in — the help to buy grant of €30,000 which is people’s own tax back for their deposit, they have said very clearly that they would scrap that; the first home scheme which in eight months has helped nearly 1,500 households buy a home at an affordable rate by the State stepping in and taking equity, they would scrap that.

“I know all the stuff they are against; I don’t have a clue of what they are for.”

O’Brien and his plan for housing should be constantly scrutinised, critiqued, and questioned. That is the role of the opposition.

The housing crisis is still an emergency which is far from fixed. It is truly sickening that we have more than 3,000 children in emergency accommodation. It is also unacceptable that rents are crippling tenants.

But the constant criticism from the opposition, especially this week, is tiresome and not productive.

As Leo Varadkar put it in the Dáil: “A much better opposition party would be saying: ‘We welcome all the things you are doing but we would like you to do these as well.’”